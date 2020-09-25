The TAIEX yesterday plunged more than 300 points to end below 12,300 points and the three-month moving average of 12,577, as market sentiment was hurt by a steep drop on Wall Street overnight.
The index closed down 319.50 points, or 2.54 percent, at the day’s low of 12,264.38. Turnover totaled NT$243.499 billion (US$8.31 billion), Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
Elsewhere in Asia, shares were also mostly lower, as caution set in after a retreat on Wall Street driven by a decline in technology shares.
Photo: CNA
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 525 points, or 1.92 percent, and the tech-heavy NASDAQ dropped 3.02 percent.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 declined 1.1 percent to 23,081.70, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.8 percent to 5,875.90.
South Korea’s KOSPI plunged 2.3 percent to 2,280.28, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.9 percent to 23,297.47, and the Shanghai Composite fell 1.5 percent to 3,231.51.
With the daily trading volume on Taiwan’s main board and the over-the-counter market holding at about NT$250 billion, there is still room for the TAIEX to regain some momentum, Minister of Finance Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮) said.
The National Stabilization Fund committee is to meet on Oct. 12 to determine whether to continue to buy stocks to help prop up the market, Su said.
Among the affected tech heavyweights, contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) dropped 2.42 percent to close at NT$423. It was the seventh consecutive session of decline for the stock since Wednesday last week, when it hit a high of NT$462.
Meanwhile, integrated circuit designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) shed 2.76 percent to close at NT$600, and Largan Precision Co (大立光), a supplier of smartphone camera lenses to Apple Inc, fell 1.3 percent to end at NT$3,425.
Financial sector performance was also weak, with Yuanta Financial Holdings Co (元大金控) losing 3.11 percent to close at NT$17.15 and China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控) finishing 2.96 percent lower at NT$8.21.
Amid projections of a continued global spread of COVID-19, some biotech shares bucked the downturn.
Abnova (Taiwan) Corp (亞諾法生技) gained 9.91 percent to close at NT$83.2, while Chunghwa Chemical Synthesis & Biotech Co (中化生) surged 9.93 percent to finish at NT$75.3.
Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$43.68 billion of shares yesterday, after a net sell of NT$27.6 billion in the previous three sessions, according to Taiwan Stock Exchange data.
Additional reporting by AP
NO VIRUS BLUES: A SEMI Taiwan official said that the virus does not slow down the global semiconductor industry’s investment in manufacturing equipment The production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry is expected to grow 16.7 percent this year from last year, outpacing the global industry’s 3.3 percent growth, industry association SEMI said yesterday. That would help Taiwan safeguard its second spot in the global semiconductor market with a production value of more than NT$3 trillion (US$102.73 billion), SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) told a media briefing in Taipei for the Semicon Taiwan trade show beginning today. The global semiconductor industry’s production value is expected to increase to US$426 billion this year, SEMI said. In terms of semiconductor equipment investment, equipment billings from Taiwanese firms
Intel Corp has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a company spokesman said yesterday. Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, saying that the telecom giant would hand data to Beijing for espionage. From Monday last week, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei. This week, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Intel had received permission to supply Huawei. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which uses US-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other companies, last week confirmed that it had sought
Taipei Times: When do you think the hospitality industry can return to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic? How does Formosa International Hotels Group (FIH, 晶華酒店集團) fare this quarter and beyond? FIH chairman Steve Pan (潘思亮): The virus outbreak will have a serious impact on business travel, driven mainly by meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions over the past three decades. For the past six months, many businesspeople have grown used to exchanging information on the Internet, where more people can participate. The trend might sustain for three to five years until people are vaccinated and it is safe to
DIGITAL COMMERCE: In 2016, only 2 percent of orders were delivered in Taiwan, but that has risen to 10 percent, Foodpanda Taiwan Co operations director Nick Yu said Online food delivery platforms have seen explosive growth in Taiwan this year, helped by business opportunities related to the COVID-19 pandemic, company executives said at a digital commerce conference in Taipei yesterday. When the threat of COVID-19 kept people from going out to eat, more people experimented with ordering food deliveries online, Foodpanda Taiwan Co Ltd (富胖達) operations director Nick Yu (余岳勳) said. Foodpanda started operations in Taiwan in 2012. “We experienced 5,000 percent growth in the past 24 months,” Yu said. “That’s more than the previous six years combined.” In 2016, only 2 percent of food orders were delivered in Taiwan, but that