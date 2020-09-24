World Business Quick Take

BANKING

BEA to sell unit

Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA, 東亞銀行) has agreed to start a process of selling its life insurance unit in a bid to boost profitability and its shares. The bank could raise US$500 million to US$600 million from a potential transaction, people familiar with the matter have said. It would also seek to enter into a long-term exclusive distribution agreement that would provide an ongoing source of revenue as a distributor of insurance products through its banking platform, it said in an exchange filing yesterday.

M&A ACTIVITY

NZ, Australia to surge

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Australia and New Zealand are set to return in force after months of COVID-19 pandemic-induced uncertainty sent activity into a tailspin. Deal terms tied to key metrics and easier access to funding are two factors that are helping assuage concerns that dogged transactions in the first six months of the year, dealmakers told reporters yesterday. The US$26 billion of mergers and acquisitions in Australia in the first half of this year was down about 29 percent from the same period last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

ARGENTINA

Economy plunges 16.2%

The nation’s economy posted its sharpest quarterly contraction in recent history, although it narrowly beat economists’ forecasts. Economic activity declined 16.2 percent in the second quarter compared with the first, reflecting the full impact of a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown implemented in late March. Economists had forecast a 16.6 percent quarterly decline. From a year earlier, economic activity dropped 19.1 percent in the quarter, the largest drop since at least 2004. Investment fell nearly 40 percent from a year earlier.

FOOD SAFETY

Unit of 3M may go

Minnesota-based 3M Co is working with advisers on the sale of its food safety business, people with knowledge of the matter said. The unit, which sells test kits and other products to help foodmakers monitor sanitation and allergens, could fetch about US$3.5 billion, one of the people said. No final decision has been made and 3M could still opt to retain the business, the people said.

REALTY

US home sales rise

Sales of existing homes in the US rose 2.4 percent last month to the highest level since 2006 as the housing market recovers from a widespread shutdown in the spring brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Association of Realtors on Tuesday said that sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6 million homes sold last month. Sales are up 10.5 percent from a year earlier and back to pre-COVID-19 levels of early this year.

GERMANY

Draft budget approved

The Cabinet yesterday approved Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz’s draft budget for next year, which envisages net new debt of 96.2 billion euros (US$112.7 billion) to finance further measures to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said. The additional borrowing marks the second-highest amount of net new debt in Europe’s largest economy since the end of World War II and comes after the government already took on record borrowing of about 218 billion euros this year.