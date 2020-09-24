BANKING
BEA to sell unit
Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA, 東亞銀行) has agreed to start a process of selling its life insurance unit in a bid to boost profitability and its shares. The bank could raise US$500 million to US$600 million from a potential transaction, people familiar with the matter have said. It would also seek to enter into a long-term exclusive distribution agreement that would provide an ongoing source of revenue as a distributor of insurance products through its banking platform, it said in an exchange filing yesterday.
M&A ACTIVITY
NZ, Australia to surge
Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in Australia and New Zealand are set to return in force after months of COVID-19 pandemic-induced uncertainty sent activity into a tailspin. Deal terms tied to key metrics and easier access to funding are two factors that are helping assuage concerns that dogged transactions in the first six months of the year, dealmakers told reporters yesterday. The US$26 billion of mergers and acquisitions in Australia in the first half of this year was down about 29 percent from the same period last year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
ARGENTINA
Economy plunges 16.2%
The nation’s economy posted its sharpest quarterly contraction in recent history, although it narrowly beat economists’ forecasts. Economic activity declined 16.2 percent in the second quarter compared with the first, reflecting the full impact of a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown implemented in late March. Economists had forecast a 16.6 percent quarterly decline. From a year earlier, economic activity dropped 19.1 percent in the quarter, the largest drop since at least 2004. Investment fell nearly 40 percent from a year earlier.
FOOD SAFETY
Unit of 3M may go
Minnesota-based 3M Co is working with advisers on the sale of its food safety business, people with knowledge of the matter said. The unit, which sells test kits and other products to help foodmakers monitor sanitation and allergens, could fetch about US$3.5 billion, one of the people said. No final decision has been made and 3M could still opt to retain the business, the people said.
REALTY
US home sales rise
Sales of existing homes in the US rose 2.4 percent last month to the highest level since 2006 as the housing market recovers from a widespread shutdown in the spring brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Association of Realtors on Tuesday said that sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6 million homes sold last month. Sales are up 10.5 percent from a year earlier and back to pre-COVID-19 levels of early this year.
GERMANY
Draft budget approved
The Cabinet yesterday approved Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz’s draft budget for next year, which envisages net new debt of 96.2 billion euros (US$112.7 billion) to finance further measures to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said. The additional borrowing marks the second-highest amount of net new debt in Europe’s largest economy since the end of World War II and comes after the government already took on record borrowing of about 218 billion euros this year.
HEAVY INVESTMENT: Moody’s affirmed the firm’s ‘Aa3’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook due to its leading position in the industry and ability to match customer requirements Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this year is expected to increase about 21 percent to NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.01 billion) from NT$1.07 trillion last year, driven by strong demand for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips mainly used in smartphones and high-performance computing devices, a Moody’s Investors Service report on Wednesday said. TSMC’s rate of revenue growth next year is to increase to 7.5 percent, the ratings agency said. The company, which supplies 5-nanometer chips for Apple Inc’s new iPad series, has introduced the advanced chips ahead of its competitors and gained a significant share of the market for the foundry industry’s
NO VIRUS BLUES: A SEMI Taiwan official said that the virus does not slow down the global semiconductor industry’s investment in manufacturing equipment The production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry is expected to grow 16.7 percent this year from last year, outpacing the global industry’s 3.3 percent growth, industry association SEMI said yesterday. That would help Taiwan safeguard its second spot in the global semiconductor market with a production value of more than NT$3 trillion (US$102.73 billion), SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) told a media briefing in Taipei for the Semicon Taiwan trade show beginning today. The global semiconductor industry’s production value is expected to increase to US$426 billion this year, SEMI said. In terms of semiconductor equipment investment, equipment billings from Taiwanese firms
Intel Corp has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a company spokesman said yesterday. Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, saying that the telecom giant would hand data to Beijing for espionage. From Monday last week, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei. This week, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Intel had received permission to supply Huawei. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which uses US-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other companies, last week confirmed that it had sought
Taipei Times: When do you think the hospitality industry can return to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic? How does Formosa International Hotels Group (FIH, 晶華酒店集團) fare this quarter and beyond? FIH chairman Steve Pan (潘思亮): The virus outbreak will have a serious impact on business travel, driven mainly by meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions over the past three decades. For the past six months, many businesspeople have grown used to exchanging information on the Internet, where more people can participate. The trend might sustain for three to five years until people are vaccinated and it is safe to