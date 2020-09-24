Nike Inc shares on Tuesday rocketed higher after the company reported blowout quarterly earnings on strong digital sales and its chief executive officer cheered the return of professional sports.
The sports giant, which suffered bruising losses in the prior quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, notched an 82 percent increase in digital sales in the quarter ending Aug. 31, offsetting lower revenue in its wholesale business and declines in retail stores, where traffic is still down due to the pandemic.
The company experienced big increases among consumers working out on the Nike Training app, while the Nike Running Club app has been downloaded more than 1 million times in each of the past four months, Nike CEO John Donahoe said.
Photo: AFP
“People are more engaged as sort of this movement toward health and fitness, which I think with people being confined to their homes,” Donahoe said on a conference call with analysts.
The company also gave a shout-out to the transformed sports calendar, now jammed after months without professional athletes.
“How cool is it to be able on a weekend to watch literally 10 hours, NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, football, US Open tennis, a major golf tournament,” Donahoe said. “We are thrilled about that... We think that’s good for consumers, and it’s ultimately good for Nike.”
“Does that continue?” Donahoe asked. “I say my prayers every night ... obviously safety is paramount, and the more you get in a ... a less-controlled environment, obviously the more challenging that is.”
Net income for Nike’s first quarter in fiscal year 2021 was US$1.5 billion, up 11 percent from the same period a year earlier.
Revenue dipped 1 percent to US$10.6 billion. The company scored revenue increases in Greater China and Europe/Middle East/Africa, but North American sales declined modestly.
The results were a big improvement from the prior quarter, when Nike suffered a surprise loss following a 38 percent tumble in year-on-year revenue.
Nike has invested heavily in smartphone applications and other direct-to-consumer initiatives at the expense of conventional retailers following the surge in e-commerce, a trend that has accelerated with the pandemic.
During the quarter, Nike said its profit margins were pinched by higher promotion spending to reduce excess product inventory and higher supply chain costs.
However, results benefited from lower marketing spending due to cancelations or postponement of numerous professional sports events.
The company projects full-year revenue to be up “high single digits to low double digits” compared with last year, Nike chief financial officer Matt Friend said.
Shares of Nike jumped 13 percent to US$132.18 in after-hours trading.
