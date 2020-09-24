Factories lead German economy

SERVICES SLIDE: Eurozone business growth ground to a halt this month after the service industry was hit, which more than offset better manufacturing growth

Bloomberg





German factories kept Europe’s biggest economy moving in the right direction this month as concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on services.

IHS Markit’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) jumped to 56.6 this month — the highest in more than two years — from 52.2 last month.

In contrast, the services index fell to 49.1, knocking the combined composite gauge to a three-month low.

Services “has possibly reached a ceiling thanks to ongoing social restrictions and still-high levels of uncertainty in the economy, including around job security,” IHS Markit economist Phil Smith said. “Manufacturing is still rebounding strongly thanks to in part to improving export demand.”

The report echoed earlier figures from France, where there was also a divergence between manufacturing and services.

IHS Markit’s composite PMI last month unexpectedly fell to a four-month low of 48.5 from 51.6, with services leading the decline.

That was below the key 50 line and compared with forecasts for a reading of 51.9.

The report linked the decline to the rise in COVID-19 cases across Europe in recent weeks.

Countries have imposed new restrictions on movement in a bid to reverse the trend.

Overall, eurozone business growth ground to a halt this month as the service industry slammed into reverse, knocked by a resurgence in virus cases that prompted governments to reintroduce restrictions and citizens to stay at home, IHS Markit said.

That renewed downturn for services more than offset the strongest manufacturing growth in two years.

During the height of the pandemic, countries imposed lockdown measures, bringing economic activity to a virtual standstill, but as infection rates fell sharply, most measures were relaxed.

However, case numbers have started rising again in key economies and governments have reimposed partial restrictions, sending flash PMI for the eurozone down to 50.1 this month from last month’s 51.9.

That was only just above the 50 mark separating growth from contraction and well below the median forecast in a Reuters poll for a modest dip to 51.7.

“The eurozone’s economic recovery stalled in September, as rising COVID-19 infections led to a renewed downturn of service sector activity across the region,” IHS Markit chief business economist Chris Williamson said. “A two-speed economy is evident, with factories reporting that production growth was buoyed by rising demand, notably from export markets and the reopening of retail in many countries, but the larger service sector has sunk back into decline.”

A flash PMI for the bloc’s dominant service industry plummeted to 47.6 this month from 50.5, significantly below the breakeven mark and the most pessimistic forecast in a Reuters poll that had predicted a reading of 50.5.

Manufacturers fared much better, with the factory PMI climbing to a more than two-year high of 53.7 from 51.7 and a median forecast of 51.9.