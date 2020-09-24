EQUITIES
TAIEX sheds 0.49 percent
The TAIEX yesterday extended its losses from a session earlier amid caution over continued selling by foreign institutional investors. Old economy stocks generally remained weak, leading the broader market lower, as worries lingered over the impact of increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Europe on the global energy market, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 61.63 points, or 0.49 percent, at 12,583.88. Turnover was NT$173.070 billion (US$5.92 billion), compared with NT$169.39 billion the previous session, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed. Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$11.67 billion of shares, TWSE figures showed, after a net sell of NT$15.93 billion in the previous two sessions.
AUTOMOBILES
Pan German collates bids
Pan German Universal Motors Ltd (汎德永業汽車), which distributes BMW, Porsche and Mini vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday said that it received 17,172 bids for the public auction of 6.457 million new shares ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) on the TWSE on Oct. 12. There were 15,740 bids that qualified, the company said. The auction was used to determine bid prices, with the lowest winning bid being NT$270.99 and the highest winning bid being NT$381, while the average winning bid was NT$285.9, Pan German said in a statement. It set a floor price of NT$168.22 last week. The company plans to begin public subscription for its new shares from tomorrow to Tuesday next week, and a draw is to be held publicly on Oct. 5.
BANKING
Hong Kong deposits drop
Combined deposits at Taiwanese banks’ Hong Kong branches declined for a fourth consecutive quarter to NT$1.11 trillion in the second quarter, due to falling interest rates, protests and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Tuesday. The figure dropped 9.7 percent, or NT$120 billion, from the record-high NT$1.23 trillion recorded a year earlier. The commission attributed the decline to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s rate cut in March, the Hong Kong dollar’s volatility against other major currencies and fund outflows, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi (林志吉) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The protests in Hong Kong have also affected companies’ investment plans and caused deposits to drop, Lin said.
INSURANCE
FWD picks banks for IPO
FWD Group Ltd (富衛集團), the Asian insurer backed by billionaire Richard Li (李澤楷), has chosen banks for its planned Hong Kong initial public offering, which could raise as much as US$3 billion, people familiar with the matter said. FWD has selected Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley to work on the potential share sale, the people said. HSBC Holdings PLC is also working on the offering, which could take place as soon as next year, they said. At US$3 billion, FWD’s IPO would be Asia’s biggest by an insurance company since Japan Post Holdings Co’s US$5.7 billion offering in 2015, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Founded in 2013, FWD has US$50.9 billion in assets under management, according to its Web site. The insurer has more than 7.5 million customers and 6,200 employees across Hong Kong and Macau, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
HEAVY INVESTMENT: Moody’s affirmed the firm’s ‘Aa3’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook due to its leading position in the industry and ability to match customer requirements Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this year is expected to increase about 21 percent to NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.01 billion) from NT$1.07 trillion last year, driven by strong demand for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips mainly used in smartphones and high-performance computing devices, a Moody’s Investors Service report on Wednesday said. TSMC’s rate of revenue growth next year is to increase to 7.5 percent, the ratings agency said. The company, which supplies 5-nanometer chips for Apple Inc’s new iPad series, has introduced the advanced chips ahead of its competitors and gained a significant share of the market for the foundry industry’s
NO VIRUS BLUES: A SEMI Taiwan official said that the virus does not slow down the global semiconductor industry’s investment in manufacturing equipment The production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry is expected to grow 16.7 percent this year from last year, outpacing the global industry’s 3.3 percent growth, industry association SEMI said yesterday. That would help Taiwan safeguard its second spot in the global semiconductor market with a production value of more than NT$3 trillion (US$102.73 billion), SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) told a media briefing in Taipei for the Semicon Taiwan trade show beginning today. The global semiconductor industry’s production value is expected to increase to US$426 billion this year, SEMI said. In terms of semiconductor equipment investment, equipment billings from Taiwanese firms
Intel Corp has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a company spokesman said yesterday. Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, saying that the telecom giant would hand data to Beijing for espionage. From Monday last week, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei. This week, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Intel had received permission to supply Huawei. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which uses US-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other companies, last week confirmed that it had sought
Taipei Times: When do you think the hospitality industry can return to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic? How does Formosa International Hotels Group (FIH, 晶華酒店集團) fare this quarter and beyond? FIH chairman Steve Pan (潘思亮): The virus outbreak will have a serious impact on business travel, driven mainly by meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions over the past three decades. For the past six months, many businesspeople have grown used to exchanging information on the Internet, where more people can participate. The trend might sustain for three to five years until people are vaccinated and it is safe to