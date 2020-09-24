Taiwan Business Quick Take

EQUITIES

TAIEX sheds 0.49 percent

The TAIEX yesterday extended its losses from a session earlier amid caution over continued selling by foreign institutional investors. Old economy stocks generally remained weak, leading the broader market lower, as worries lingered over the impact of increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in Europe on the global energy market, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 61.63 points, or 0.49 percent, at 12,583.88. Turnover was NT$173.070 billion (US$5.92 billion), compared with NT$169.39 billion the previous session, Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) data showed. Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$11.67 billion of shares, TWSE figures showed, after a net sell of NT$15.93 billion in the previous two sessions.

AUTOMOBILES

Pan German collates bids

Pan German Universal Motors Ltd (汎德永業汽車), which distributes BMW, Porsche and Mini vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday said that it received 17,172 bids for the public auction of 6.457 million new shares ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) on the TWSE on Oct. 12. There were 15,740 bids that qualified, the company said. The auction was used to determine bid prices, with the lowest winning bid being NT$270.99 and the highest winning bid being NT$381, while the average winning bid was NT$285.9, Pan German said in a statement. It set a floor price of NT$168.22 last week. The company plans to begin public subscription for its new shares from tomorrow to Tuesday next week, and a draw is to be held publicly on Oct. 5.

BANKING

Hong Kong deposits drop

Combined deposits at Taiwanese banks’ Hong Kong branches declined for a fourth consecutive quarter to NT$1.11 trillion in the second quarter, due to falling interest rates, protests and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Financial Supervisory Commission said on Tuesday. The figure dropped 9.7 percent, or NT$120 billion, from the record-high NT$1.23 trillion recorded a year earlier. The commission attributed the decline to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s rate cut in March, the Hong Kong dollar’s volatility against other major currencies and fund outflows, Banking Bureau Deputy Director-General Lin Chih-chi (林志吉) told a news conference in New Taipei City. The protests in Hong Kong have also affected companies’ investment plans and caused deposits to drop, Lin said.

INSURANCE

FWD picks banks for IPO

FWD Group Ltd (富衛集團), the Asian insurer backed by billionaire Richard Li (李澤楷), has chosen banks for its planned Hong Kong initial public offering, which could raise as much as US$3 billion, people familiar with the matter said. FWD has selected Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley to work on the potential share sale, the people said. HSBC Holdings PLC is also working on the offering, which could take place as soon as next year, they said. At US$3 billion, FWD’s IPO would be Asia’s biggest by an insurance company since Japan Post Holdings Co’s US$5.7 billion offering in 2015, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Founded in 2013, FWD has US$50.9 billion in assets under management, according to its Web site. The insurer has more than 7.5 million customers and 6,200 employees across Hong Kong and Macau, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.