Chevron Corp has asked its global employees to remove Tencent Holdings Ltd’s (騰訊) WeChat from their work phones, making it one of the first US companies to heed Washington’s executive order banning the Chinese social app for alleged national security risks.
The US oil giant identified WeChat as a “non-compliant application” in a staff e-mail, asking those who had installed the app on their work handsets to delete it within days, or they would be disconnected from the firm’s network, a memo viewed by Bloomberg News said.
“Due to a recent Executive Order banning the use of WeChat, Chevron is requiring that you remove the application from your mobile device,” said the memo, which also identified the operating system and model of each employee’s phone.
“If no action is taken, prior to September 27, 2020, your access to the Chevron system will be removed,” it said.
A Chevron representative declined to comment and a Tencent spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
WeChat has emerged as a top target in US President Donald Trump’s crackdown on China ahead of the Nov. 3 US presidential election. Tensions between Washington and Beijing are escalating as his administration wages a campaign that has also ensnared ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) and its short-video service TikTok.
WeChat was supposed to disappear from US app stores on Sept. 20 under Trump’s executive order, but a San Francisco judge over the weekend issued a preliminary injunction to halt the order, saying that it is against free-speech rights.
WeChat has 19 million regular users in the US and more than 1 billion worldwide.
The app is a gateway to many of Tencent’s most lucrative businesses, including games and digital payments. It is also a heavily used marketing and communications tool for US businesses reaching out to their Chinese counterparts or consumer audience.
HEAVY INVESTMENT: Moody’s affirmed the firm’s ‘Aa3’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook due to its leading position in the industry and ability to match customer requirements Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this year is expected to increase about 21 percent to NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.01 billion) from NT$1.07 trillion last year, driven by strong demand for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips mainly used in smartphones and high-performance computing devices, a Moody’s Investors Service report on Wednesday said. TSMC’s rate of revenue growth next year is to increase to 7.5 percent, the ratings agency said. The company, which supplies 5-nanometer chips for Apple Inc’s new iPad series, has introduced the advanced chips ahead of its competitors and gained a significant share of the market for the foundry industry’s
NO VIRUS BLUES: A SEMI Taiwan official said that the virus does not slow down the global semiconductor industry’s investment in manufacturing equipment The production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry is expected to grow 16.7 percent this year from last year, outpacing the global industry’s 3.3 percent growth, industry association SEMI said yesterday. That would help Taiwan safeguard its second spot in the global semiconductor market with a production value of more than NT$3 trillion (US$102.73 billion), SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) told a media briefing in Taipei for the Semicon Taiwan trade show beginning today. The global semiconductor industry’s production value is expected to increase to US$426 billion this year, SEMI said. In terms of semiconductor equipment investment, equipment billings from Taiwanese firms
Intel Corp has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a company spokesman said yesterday. Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, saying that the telecom giant would hand data to Beijing for espionage. From Monday last week, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei. This week, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Intel had received permission to supply Huawei. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which uses US-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other companies, last week confirmed that it had sought
Taipei Times: When do you think the hospitality industry can return to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic? How does Formosa International Hotels Group (FIH, 晶華酒店集團) fare this quarter and beyond? FIH chairman Steve Pan (潘思亮): The virus outbreak will have a serious impact on business travel, driven mainly by meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions over the past three decades. For the past six months, many businesspeople have grown used to exchanging information on the Internet, where more people can participate. The trend might sustain for three to five years until people are vaccinated and it is safe to