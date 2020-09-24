TV panel prices likely to rise 10%

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Prices for flat panels used in TVs would increase by about 10 percent next quarter due to persistent supply constraints, following a quarterly hike of 30 percent this quarter, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) forecast on Monday.

Price hikes are rarely seen in the third quarter of a year, the Taipei-based market researcher wrote in a report.

TV panel prices might remain high after the price hikes next quarter, as supply is likely to be tight for a while, TrendForce vice president Eric Chiou (邱宇彬) said in the report.

Next quarter, supply of TV panels would shrink 3.8 percent from this quarter, and TV panel supply would only be 0.2 percent higher than demand, TrendForce said.

That is because panel makers are reluctant to shift manufacturing capacity for TV panels, as demand for PCs and monitors remains robust, while Samsung Display Co plans to shut down LCD panel manufacturing by the end of this year, and there is still a shortage of 10.5-generation glass sheets, it said.

TV vendors and distributors in North America are discussing whether to pass the higher costs of TV panels on to consumers, while TV vendors are considering delaying the price hikes until next year, TrendForce said.

Meanwhile, prices for PC panels would rise by 2 to 4 percent this quarter, as laptops and Chromebooks continue to enjoy strong demand, TrendForce said, adding that the uptrend in prices would extend into next quarter amid tight supply.

Prices for monitors would be flat, or rise mildly next quarter on a sequential basis, TrendForce added.