Prices for flat panels used in TVs would increase by about 10 percent next quarter due to persistent supply constraints, following a quarterly hike of 30 percent this quarter, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) forecast on Monday.
Price hikes are rarely seen in the third quarter of a year, the Taipei-based market researcher wrote in a report.
TV panel prices might remain high after the price hikes next quarter, as supply is likely to be tight for a while, TrendForce vice president Eric Chiou (邱宇彬) said in the report.
Next quarter, supply of TV panels would shrink 3.8 percent from this quarter, and TV panel supply would only be 0.2 percent higher than demand, TrendForce said.
That is because panel makers are reluctant to shift manufacturing capacity for TV panels, as demand for PCs and monitors remains robust, while Samsung Display Co plans to shut down LCD panel manufacturing by the end of this year, and there is still a shortage of 10.5-generation glass sheets, it said.
TV vendors and distributors in North America are discussing whether to pass the higher costs of TV panels on to consumers, while TV vendors are considering delaying the price hikes until next year, TrendForce said.
Meanwhile, prices for PC panels would rise by 2 to 4 percent this quarter, as laptops and Chromebooks continue to enjoy strong demand, TrendForce said, adding that the uptrend in prices would extend into next quarter amid tight supply.
Prices for monitors would be flat, or rise mildly next quarter on a sequential basis, TrendForce added.
HEAVY INVESTMENT: Moody’s affirmed the firm’s ‘Aa3’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook due to its leading position in the industry and ability to match customer requirements Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this year is expected to increase about 21 percent to NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.01 billion) from NT$1.07 trillion last year, driven by strong demand for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips mainly used in smartphones and high-performance computing devices, a Moody’s Investors Service report on Wednesday said. TSMC’s rate of revenue growth next year is to increase to 7.5 percent, the ratings agency said. The company, which supplies 5-nanometer chips for Apple Inc’s new iPad series, has introduced the advanced chips ahead of its competitors and gained a significant share of the market for the foundry industry’s
NO VIRUS BLUES: A SEMI Taiwan official said that the virus does not slow down the global semiconductor industry’s investment in manufacturing equipment The production value of the nation’s semiconductor industry is expected to grow 16.7 percent this year from last year, outpacing the global industry’s 3.3 percent growth, industry association SEMI said yesterday. That would help Taiwan safeguard its second spot in the global semiconductor market with a production value of more than NT$3 trillion (US$102.73 billion), SEMI Taiwan president Terry Tsao (曹世綸) told a media briefing in Taipei for the Semicon Taiwan trade show beginning today. The global semiconductor industry’s production value is expected to increase to US$426 billion this year, SEMI said. In terms of semiconductor equipment investment, equipment billings from Taiwanese firms
Intel Corp has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a company spokesman said yesterday. Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, saying that the telecom giant would hand data to Beijing for espionage. From Monday last week, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei. This week, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Intel had received permission to supply Huawei. China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which uses US-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other companies, last week confirmed that it had sought
Taipei Times: When do you think the hospitality industry can return to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic? How does Formosa International Hotels Group (FIH, 晶華酒店集團) fare this quarter and beyond? FIH chairman Steve Pan (潘思亮): The virus outbreak will have a serious impact on business travel, driven mainly by meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions over the past three decades. For the past six months, many businesspeople have grown used to exchanging information on the Internet, where more people can participate. The trend might sustain for three to five years until people are vaccinated and it is safe to