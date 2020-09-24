Taiwan’s industrial production last month increased 4.7 percent year-on-year to post a seventh consecutive month of growth, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Huang Wei-jie (黃偉傑) said that demand for telecommunications equipment amid the COVID-19 pandemic was behind the production increase.
“The information and communications technology [ICT] sector remains very, very strong,” Huang said. “We have seen demand from distance learning overtake demand from work-from-home as students in the US and Japan prepare to go back to school.”
Within ICT, production in the electronic components sector grew 17.87 percent, the ninth month of consecutive double-digit growth, buoyed by a 22.89 percent increase in semiconductor output, the department said in a statement.
The surge in semiconductor output was due to wider use of high-performance computing, 5G communications and Internet of Things applications, as well as strong demand amid the pandemic, it said.
In addition, US sanctions against Huawei Technologies Co (華為), which took effect on Tuesday last week, helped boost semiconductor production, Huang said.
“Of course, Huawei was trying to stock up ahead of the ban because the company might not be able to get those chips after Sept. 15,” he said.
Output in the computer, electronics and optical products sector rose 4.23 percent year-on-year, as rising demand for servers, laptops, and computer equipment and parts offset reduced output for cameras for mobile devices, the department said.
Production in the LCD panel sector expanded 7.56 percent due to rising shipments of computer and TV displays, it said.
Output in the non-tech sector declined year-on-year, but the contraction was more moderate last month compared with the previous month, Huang said.
Automotive and auto parts production fell 7.1 percent year-on-year, while chemical materials production was down by 6.12 percent, department data showed.
Basic metal production dropped 4.11 percent and mechanical equipment production edged down 2.68 percent, the smallest year-on-year contraction since the start of the pandemic, the data showed.
However, output in the petroleum industry plunged 24.75 percent year-on-year, it said.
“The automotive, chemical, metal and mechanical equipment industries have seen slower rates of contraction, but the petrochemical industry was still experiencing double-digit percentage negative growth,” Huang said.
Cumulative industrial production from January to last month was up by 5.86 percent from the same period last year, the department said.
While the department predicted that industrial production this month would likely be higher than last month, Huang said there is still a lot of uncertainty ahead.
“Since so much of our production is for export, a COVID-19 flare-up in important markets would cause a decline in production,” he said.
