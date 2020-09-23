Virus Outbreak: US economy to recover when people feel ‘safe’: Powell

AFP, WASHINGTON





The US economy will only recover from the COVID-19 downturn when people feel safe to resume their normal activities, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in remarks released on Monday ahead of congressional testimony.

Starting yesterday, Powell was set for three days of testimony before committees of the US House of Representatives and US Senate on the response to the COVID-19 downturn, which has caused millions of job losses and a record plunge in annualized GDP in the second quarter due to business shutdowns to stop the virus’ spread.

Although some sectors of the economy, such as retail sales and housing, have seen sharp rebounds, viral infections remain rife and the US Congress is deadlocked on additional spending to help the recovery.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell listens during a US Senate hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on Feb. 12. Photo: AFP

“A full recovery is likely to come only when people are confident that it is safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities,” Powell’s prepared remarks to the House Financial Services Committee yesterday said.

He was to appear before the committee with US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

“The path forward will depend on keeping the virus under control and on policy actions taken at all levels of government,” he added.

The bank rolled out trillions of dollars in liquidity and slashed its key interest rate to near-zero as the pandemic hit, while saying that it could do more if necessary.

However, the Fed can only lend, not spend.

Powell has repeatedly called for more support for the economy, but despite weeks of talks, there have been few signs of progress in negotiations between US Democrats and Republicans in Washington.

US legislators approved the US$2.2 trillion CARES Act in March as the pandemic struck, which included extra payments to the unemployed, and a program of loans and grants for small businesses, but those programs have expired in the past few weeks.