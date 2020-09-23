The US economy will only recover from the COVID-19 downturn when people feel safe to resume their normal activities, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in remarks released on Monday ahead of congressional testimony.
Starting yesterday, Powell was set for three days of testimony before committees of the US House of Representatives and US Senate on the response to the COVID-19 downturn, which has caused millions of job losses and a record plunge in annualized GDP in the second quarter due to business shutdowns to stop the virus’ spread.
Although some sectors of the economy, such as retail sales and housing, have seen sharp rebounds, viral infections remain rife and the US Congress is deadlocked on additional spending to help the recovery.
Photo: AFP
“A full recovery is likely to come only when people are confident that it is safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities,” Powell’s prepared remarks to the House Financial Services Committee yesterday said.
He was to appear before the committee with US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.
“The path forward will depend on keeping the virus under control and on policy actions taken at all levels of government,” he added.
The bank rolled out trillions of dollars in liquidity and slashed its key interest rate to near-zero as the pandemic hit, while saying that it could do more if necessary.
However, the Fed can only lend, not spend.
Powell has repeatedly called for more support for the economy, but despite weeks of talks, there have been few signs of progress in negotiations between US Democrats and Republicans in Washington.
US legislators approved the US$2.2 trillion CARES Act in March as the pandemic struck, which included extra payments to the unemployed, and a program of loans and grants for small businesses, but those programs have expired in the past few weeks.
HEAVY INVESTMENT: Moody’s affirmed the firm’s ‘Aa3’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook due to its leading position in the industry and ability to match customer requirements Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this year is expected to increase about 21 percent to NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.01 billion) from NT$1.07 trillion last year, driven by strong demand for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips mainly used in smartphones and high-performance computing devices, a Moody’s Investors Service report on Wednesday said. TSMC’s rate of revenue growth next year is to increase to 7.5 percent, the ratings agency said. The company, which supplies 5-nanometer chips for Apple Inc’s new iPad series, has introduced the advanced chips ahead of its competitors and gained a significant share of the market for the foundry industry’s
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控) yesterday said that its insurance unit would adjust its investment portfolio after being banned from buying new stocks a day earlier by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC). “We will research what we can do based on the commission’s specific instructions after we receive the regulator’s formal documents,” Shin Kong Financial spokesman Sunny Hsu (徐順鋆) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The commission on Tuesday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$941,722) for reckless investment, and demanded that the insurer reduce its overseas investment ratio from 43 percent to 39 percent. The fine would affect
Taipei Times: When do you think the hospitality industry can return to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic? How does Formosa International Hotels Group (FIH, 晶華酒店集團) fare this quarter and beyond? FIH chairman Steve Pan (潘思亮): The virus outbreak will have a serious impact on business travel, driven mainly by meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions over the past three decades. For the past six months, many businesspeople have grown used to exchanging information on the Internet, where more people can participate. The trend might sustain for three to five years until people are vaccinated and it is safe to
EQUITIES TAIEX moves sharply higher The TAIEX moved sharply higher yesterday as buying focused on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) after a strong showing by its American Depositary Receipts overnight. However, the gains were capped after the benchmark index breached 13,000 points and ran into technical hurdles, prompting investors to turn cautious, dealers said. At the end of the session, the TAIEX was up 131.11 points, or 1.02 percent, at 12,976.76. Turnover was NT$206.328 billion (US$7.04 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$18.47 billion in shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. TSMC rose 2.92 percent to close at NT$458.