Whitbread mulls cutting 6,000 jobs

AFP, LONDON





British leisure group Whitbread PLC, owner of Premier Inn hotels, yesterday announced that it could axe up to 6,000 jobs and blamed “subdued” travel demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whitbread, which also owns restaurants including Brewers Fayre and Beefeater, said that it would consult on the cutbacks that would amount to almost one-fifth of its workforce.

“With demand for travel remaining subdued, we are now having to make some very difficult decisions, and it is with great regret that today we are announcing our intention to enter into a consultation process that could result in up to 6,000 redundancies in the UK,” CEO Alison Brittain said in a statement.

The London-listed leisure firm said that it expected a “significant proportion” of the redundancies would be on a voluntary basis.

Britain reopened its hospitality sector in July, after a months-long nationwide lockdown that began on March 23.

The British government also launched a stimulus package for the troubled industry, including a restaurant discount scheme — called Eat Out to Help Out — and a cut in value-added tax.

However, the government later yesterday unveiled new restrictions to curb rising COVID-19 cases across England and prevent a second wave.

Under rules that came into force yesterday, English pubs, bars and other hospitality venues are required to close at 9pm, while food and drink outlets are restricted to table service only.

British pub operator JD Wetherspoon yesterday said that it could cut 400 to 450 jobs at its sites at six airports, including London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports, because of the large drop in passengers caused by the effects of COVID-19.

“The company has written to 1,000 people employed in its pubs at six airports [Gatwick, Heathrow, Stansted, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Glasgow] to inform them that a possible 400 to 450 positions are at risk of redundancy,” CEO John Hutson said.

“The decision is mainly a result of a downturn in trade in these pubs, linked with the large reduction in passenger numbers using the airports,” Hutson added.