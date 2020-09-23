British leisure group Whitbread PLC, owner of Premier Inn hotels, yesterday announced that it could axe up to 6,000 jobs and blamed “subdued” travel demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whitbread, which also owns restaurants including Brewers Fayre and Beefeater, said that it would consult on the cutbacks that would amount to almost one-fifth of its workforce.
“With demand for travel remaining subdued, we are now having to make some very difficult decisions, and it is with great regret that today we are announcing our intention to enter into a consultation process that could result in up to 6,000 redundancies in the UK,” CEO Alison Brittain said in a statement.
The London-listed leisure firm said that it expected a “significant proportion” of the redundancies would be on a voluntary basis.
Britain reopened its hospitality sector in July, after a months-long nationwide lockdown that began on March 23.
The British government also launched a stimulus package for the troubled industry, including a restaurant discount scheme — called Eat Out to Help Out — and a cut in value-added tax.
However, the government later yesterday unveiled new restrictions to curb rising COVID-19 cases across England and prevent a second wave.
Under rules that came into force yesterday, English pubs, bars and other hospitality venues are required to close at 9pm, while food and drink outlets are restricted to table service only.
British pub operator JD Wetherspoon yesterday said that it could cut 400 to 450 jobs at its sites at six airports, including London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports, because of the large drop in passengers caused by the effects of COVID-19.
“The company has written to 1,000 people employed in its pubs at six airports [Gatwick, Heathrow, Stansted, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Glasgow] to inform them that a possible 400 to 450 positions are at risk of redundancy,” CEO John Hutson said.
“The decision is mainly a result of a downturn in trade in these pubs, linked with the large reduction in passenger numbers using the airports,” Hutson added.
HEAVY INVESTMENT: Moody’s affirmed the firm’s ‘Aa3’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook due to its leading position in the industry and ability to match customer requirements Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this year is expected to increase about 21 percent to NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.01 billion) from NT$1.07 trillion last year, driven by strong demand for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips mainly used in smartphones and high-performance computing devices, a Moody’s Investors Service report on Wednesday said. TSMC’s rate of revenue growth next year is to increase to 7.5 percent, the ratings agency said. The company, which supplies 5-nanometer chips for Apple Inc’s new iPad series, has introduced the advanced chips ahead of its competitors and gained a significant share of the market for the foundry industry’s
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控) yesterday said that its insurance unit would adjust its investment portfolio after being banned from buying new stocks a day earlier by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC). “We will research what we can do based on the commission’s specific instructions after we receive the regulator’s formal documents,” Shin Kong Financial spokesman Sunny Hsu (徐順鋆) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The commission on Tuesday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$941,722) for reckless investment, and demanded that the insurer reduce its overseas investment ratio from 43 percent to 39 percent. The fine would affect
Taipei Times: When do you think the hospitality industry can return to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic? How does Formosa International Hotels Group (FIH, 晶華酒店集團) fare this quarter and beyond? FIH chairman Steve Pan (潘思亮): The virus outbreak will have a serious impact on business travel, driven mainly by meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions over the past three decades. For the past six months, many businesspeople have grown used to exchanging information on the Internet, where more people can participate. The trend might sustain for three to five years until people are vaccinated and it is safe to
EQUITIES TAIEX moves sharply higher The TAIEX moved sharply higher yesterday as buying focused on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) after a strong showing by its American Depositary Receipts overnight. However, the gains were capped after the benchmark index breached 13,000 points and ran into technical hurdles, prompting investors to turn cautious, dealers said. At the end of the session, the TAIEX was up 131.11 points, or 1.02 percent, at 12,976.76. Turnover was NT$206.328 billion (US$7.04 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$18.47 billion in shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. TSMC rose 2.92 percent to close at NT$458.