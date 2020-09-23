Intel gets licenses to supply Huawei

Reuters, SHANGHAI and SYDNEY





Intel Corp has received licenses from US authorities to continue supplying certain products to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a company spokesman said yesterday.

Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, saying that the telecom giant would hand data to Beijing for espionage.

From Monday last week, new curbs have barred US companies from supplying or servicing Huawei.

This week, the state-backed China Securities Journal reported that Intel had received permission to supply Huawei.

China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯國際), which uses US-origin equipment to make chips for Huawei and other companies, last week confirmed that it had sought permission to continue servicing Huawei.

The Australian operation of Huawei has said that it would continue to cut staff numbers and investment in the country amid strained relations between Beijing and Canberra.

In 2018, Australia banned Huawei from supplying equipment for a 5G mobile network on the grounds of national security risks, a move the company criticized as being politically motivated.

“In simple terms the 5G ban on Huawei has cost us 1,000 high-tech and high-wage jobs from the economy,” Huawei Australia chief corporate affairs officer Jeremy Mitchell said in an e-mailed statement. “We have gone from 1,200 staff to fewer than 200 and by next year, it will be lower still.”