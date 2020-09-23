China unlikely to approve TikTok deals

‘HOOLIGAN LOGIC’: A ‘Global Times’ editorial said the deal caters to Washington’s unreasonable demands and that it is hard to believe that Beijing would approve it

Reuters, SHANGHAI and WASHINGTON





Beijing is unlikely to approve an “unfair” deal that Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc said they have struck with ByteDance Ltd (字節跳動) over video-streaming app TikTok, state-backed newspaper the Global Times said in an editorial.

The US majors have said that they would buy into a new mainly US-owned company, TikTok Global, with a board of directors comprised mainly of Americans, as the parties work to pacify US President Donald Trump’s administration, which had planned to ban TikTok in the US on security grounds.

By contrast, ByteDance has said that TikTok Global would be its US subsidiary with 80 percent ownership.

A woman rides past Oracle’s headquarters in Beijing yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“It is clear that these articles [terms] extensively show Washington’s bullying style and hooligan logic. They hurt China’s national security, interests and dignity,” said the English-language version of the editorial published late on Monday, which was also carried in the newspaper’s Chinese-language edition.

“From the information provided by the US, the deal was unfair. It caters to the unreasonable demands of Washington. It’s hard for us to believe that Beijing will approve such an agreement,” the editorial read, echoing posts written on Twitter that same evening by the newspaper’s editor-in-chief Hu Xijin (胡錫進).

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce late last month revised a tech export control list that experts said would give it regulatory oversight over any TikTok deal.

Over the weekend, ByteDance, Oracle and Walmart said they had reached a deal that would satisfy Trump’s call for TikTok to be sold to a US firm or be shut down in the US.

However, the sides have framed the deal differently in public statements.

Whereas ByteDance said that it would majority-own TikTok Global, Oracle and Walmart together said that ByteDance’s ownership would be distributed to its investors — many of whom are US-based — and that ByteDance itself would have no direct stake.

They also said that four of TikTok Global’s five-member board would be American.

The unidentified author of the Global Times editorial objected to there being only one board seat reserved for a Chinese national, as well as the stipulated inclusion on the board of a US-approved “national security director.”

It also denounced the need for ByteDance to reveal source code to Oracle as part of the US firm’s role of “trusted technology partner” and criticized the likelihood of TikTok Global blocking Chinese access to its app.

TikTok, which has never been available in China, has said that it has more than 100 million monthly active US users, compared with 600 million daily users on its equivalent Chinese app Douyin (抖音).

“As TikTok and Douyin should have the same source code, this means the US can get to know the operations of Douyin,” the editorial said. “If the reorganization of TikTok under US manipulation becomes a model, it means once any successful Chinese company expands its business to the US and becomes competitive, it will be targeted by the US and turned into a US-controlled company via trickery and coercion, which eventually serves only US interests.”

Beijing-based ByteDance itself has only two Chinese nationals on its five-member board.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would save a deal to boost US control of TikTok if possible, but would “cut it off” if not.

Speaking to reporters before departing the White House, Trump said that he had given a “preliminary OK” to a plan for Oracle and Walmart to take stakes in a new US company to run TikTok, which is owned by China’s Bytedance.

However, Trump said that he could scrap the deal if it did not satisfy his demands.