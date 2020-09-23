EQUITIES
TAIEX follows US plunge
The TAIEX moved sharply lower yesterday, with investors shocked as US markets plunged overnight amid renewed concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic following reports that the UK is considering a national lockdown to contain the virus. Selling on the main bourse was seen across the board, led by old economy stocks, in particular the petrochemical sector, after a dive of about 4 percent in international crude oil prices, dealers said. The TAIEX closed down 149.61 points, or 1.17 percent, at 12,645.51, on turnover of NT$169.387 billion (US$5.8 billion), compared with turnover of NT$170.604 billion the previous session. Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$9.41 billion of shares on the main bourse, following a net sale of NT$6.48 billion on Monday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
BANKING
Bailout loans to increase
The central bank yesterday announced that it would raise its cap on special loans for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from NT$200 million to NT$300 million so that they can better weather the downturn caused by the pandemic. The central bank launched the NT$200 billion special lending program for SMEs at preferential interest rates on April 1, and has seen participating lenders process about NT$170 billion of loan applications since then, the central bank said in a statement. As SMEs still need working capital to survive the economic downturn given that the pandemic has not slowed, the central bank said that it added another NT$100 million to the special program and would, if necessary, expand the size of the fund before the lending applications expire on Dec. 31.
RETAIL
Shin Kong names new chair
Shin Kong Mitsukoshi Department Store Co’s (新光三越百貨) board of directors yesterday appointed Hideyuki Murakami as the company’s new chairman, replacing Wu Tung-hsing (吳東興), who died on Aug. 20. The company’s board also appointed Wu’s son Richard Wu (吳昕陽), the company’s president, to double as its vice chairman, Shin Kong Mitsukoshi said. The department store chain, which posted sales of NT$80.7 billion last year, is a joint venture established by Taiwan’s Shin Kong Group (新光集團) and Japan’s Isetan Mitsukoshi Ltd in 1989. The chain operates 15 locations in Taiwan and three under the brand Shin Kong Place (新光天地) in China. Apart from its department store business, the Shin Kong Group has manufacturing, financial services, real-estate and medical services ventures.
ROBOTICS
Mobility device approved
Wistron Medical Technology Corp (緯創醫學) on Monday said that its walking assistance device Keeogo has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration as well as the US Food and Drug Administration. In collaboration with Canadian biorobotics maker B-Temia, Keeogo is a smart external brace that provides support and augments motion for those who have problems walking for muscular or neurological reasons. As the Taiwanese population ages, smart mobility devices such as Keeogo would help elderly people maintain their quality of life, Wistron Medical chief technology officer Donald Huang (黃俊東) told a news conference. The device would not be made directly available to patients, the company said. Wistron Medical is working with Concord Medical Co (康科特) to build a chain of rehabilitation centers throughout Taiwan where Keeogo and other smart devices would be used, it said.
