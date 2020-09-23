Nearly half of respondents pointed to new waves of COVID-19 outbreaks as the biggest risk for Taiwan’s economy next year, a survey released on Monday by Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控) showed.
The survey, which was conducted earlier this month among 18,666 respondents, found that 48.5 percent expected new waves of COVID-19 infections next year to hit the nation’s GDP growth.
According to the poll, 28.4 percent were concerned that escalating US-China trade tensions would affect Taiwan’s economy and 9.4 percent were worried that the reshaping of global supply chains would undercut companies’ profits.
The survey found that 34.3 percent of respondents expected global monetary and fiscal policies to have the biggest effect on Taiwan’s equity market next year, followed by the US stock market at 23.8 percent and stability in cross-strait relations with 20.3 percent, the survey showed.
About 35 percent of respondents expect the TAIEX to fall over the next six months, while 31.2 percent forecast the index to continue its rally, the survey found.
The results compared with 36.1 percent and 33.6 percent respectively who felt so a month earlier, Cathay Financial said.
Regarding the outlook of the job market, 44 percent of respondents said they expect the employment situation to worsen and 16.9 expected a raise in their salary over the next six months, compared with 47 percent and 15.8 percent respectively who felt so a month earlier, the survey showed.
As most consumers used their Triple Stimulus Vouchers in July or last month, consumers’ willingness to make big-ticket purchases or buy durable goods has weakened from one month earlier, Cathay Financial said.
HEAVY INVESTMENT: Moody’s affirmed the firm’s ‘Aa3’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook due to its leading position in the industry and ability to match customer requirements Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this year is expected to increase about 21 percent to NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.01 billion) from NT$1.07 trillion last year, driven by strong demand for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips mainly used in smartphones and high-performance computing devices, a Moody’s Investors Service report on Wednesday said. TSMC’s rate of revenue growth next year is to increase to 7.5 percent, the ratings agency said. The company, which supplies 5-nanometer chips for Apple Inc’s new iPad series, has introduced the advanced chips ahead of its competitors and gained a significant share of the market for the foundry industry’s
Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控) yesterday said that its insurance unit would adjust its investment portfolio after being banned from buying new stocks a day earlier by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC). “We will research what we can do based on the commission’s specific instructions after we receive the regulator’s formal documents,” Shin Kong Financial spokesman Sunny Hsu (徐順鋆) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The commission on Tuesday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$941,722) for reckless investment, and demanded that the insurer reduce its overseas investment ratio from 43 percent to 39 percent. The fine would affect
Taipei Times: When do you think the hospitality industry can return to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic? How does Formosa International Hotels Group (FIH, 晶華酒店集團) fare this quarter and beyond? FIH chairman Steve Pan (潘思亮): The virus outbreak will have a serious impact on business travel, driven mainly by meetings, incentive travel, conferences and exhibitions over the past three decades. For the past six months, many businesspeople have grown used to exchanging information on the Internet, where more people can participate. The trend might sustain for three to five years until people are vaccinated and it is safe to
EQUITIES TAIEX moves sharply higher The TAIEX moved sharply higher yesterday as buying focused on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) after a strong showing by its American Depositary Receipts overnight. However, the gains were capped after the benchmark index breached 13,000 points and ran into technical hurdles, prompting investors to turn cautious, dealers said. At the end of the session, the TAIEX was up 131.11 points, or 1.02 percent, at 12,976.76. Turnover was NT$206.328 billion (US$7.04 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$18.47 billion in shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. TSMC rose 2.92 percent to close at NT$458.