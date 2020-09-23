Nation’s unemployment rate eases to 3.99 percent

IMPROVING MARKET: The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said the small retreat reversed a seasonal pickup in the number of first-time jobseekers

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The nation’s unemployment rate last month eased slightly to 3.99 percent, from 4 percent in July, as fewer people lost jobs to business closures or downsizing, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

The small retreat of 0.01 percentage points reversed a seasonal pickup in the number of first-time jobseekers, suggesting that the job market is improving, the statistics agency said.

It was the first time in 10 years that the August jobless rate softened from a month earlier, DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) said.

“That means the local market is improving,” Chen told a media briefing, adding that in the previous five years, unemployment rates rose between 0.05 and 0.08 percentage points in the period.

US human resources firm ManpowerGroup Inc reached a similar conclusion after a quarterly survey showed that Taiwanese employers plan to raise headcounts next quarter.

Better business prospects improved hiring sentiment by 17 percentage points from three months earlier, making Taiwan the strongest globally based on hiring intention, ManpowerGroup said, after polling 1,094 Taiwanese companies.

The US firm attributed the positive results to Taiwan’s efficient control of the virus’ spread and strong demand for components used in technology products.

The jobless population last month dropped by 1,000 to 478,000, government data showed.

The number of people who had lost jobs to business closures or downsizing fell by 5,000, while the number of first-time jobseekers gained 2,000 and another 2,000 lost temporary positions, the agency’s report said.

The number of unemployed people grew by 12,000 from a year earlier, as the economy slowed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Chen said.

The unemployment rate after seasonal adjustments stood at 3.83 percent, down from 3.9 percent in July, confirming that the job market is stabilizing, the report said.

By education breakdown, university graduates had the highest unemployment rate at 5.81 percent, followed by high-school graduates at 3.59 percent and people with a graduate degree at 3.29 percent, the report added.

People aged 20 to 24 had the highest unemployment rate at 12.56 percent, followed by those aged 15 to 19 at 8.06 percent, those aged 25 to 29 at 6.54 percent and those aged 30 to 34 at 3.95 percent, it said.

The nation’s unemployment rate is higher than South Korea’s 3.1 percent and Japan’s 2.9 percent, but lower than Hong Kong’s 6.4 percent, it said.