UNITED KINGDOM

Rail overhaul unveiled

The country yesterday unveiled a radical overhaul of its COVID-19-plagued privatized rail sector that would see franchises replaced with concessions subject to tougher scrutiny and greater state involvement. “Ministers today ended rail franchising after 24 years as the first step in bringing Britain’s fragmented network back together. The new system will create a simpler, more effective structure and will take shape over the coming months,” the Department for Transport said in a statement. The government in March decided to take on franchise holders’ revenue and cost risks, as the COVID-19 pandemic decimated passenger demand for rail travel.

APPAREL

Superdry outlook murky

Superdry PLC cofounder Julian Dunkerton would have to wait to see whether his turnaround plan is working, as the UK apparel chain was hit hard by the pandemic. The retailer, known for outerwear emblazoned with Japanese characters, lost about ￡42 million (US$54 million) on an underlying basis in the year through April, compared with a profit of ￡38 million the prior year. Write-downs related to its real-estate holdings contributed to the shortfall. Superdry said business this year is improving, with online sales nearly doubling year-on-year in the first quarter, but said there is a “material uncertainty” over the outlook.

AVIATION

Airline struggles with refunds

Philippine Airlines Inc said that it has received refund requests totaling 15.9 billion pesos (US$329 million) amid the COVID-19 pandemic, seeking customers’ understanding, as it has only paid back 80 percent of the amount. The carrier has canceled more than 60,000 flights since March, affecting more than 1.3 million passengers, it said in a statement. Asia’s oldest airline has restored nearly 15 percent of its local and international network and plans to ramp up flights as travel and quarantine restrictions ease.

TELECOMS

Iliad to buy Polish telecom

Iliad SA has agreed to buy Polish telecom Play Communications SA for 2.2 billion euros (US$2.6 billion) as it expands across Europe. French billionaire Xavier Niel’s Iliad has offered 39 zloty per share for Play, and has received binding commitments from two controlling shareholders for their 40 percent stake, the companies said in a statement yesterday. The offer is a 39 percent premium to the company’s closing share price on Friday. Play Communications, which is the youngest of Poland’s four biggest mobile telecoms, started operating in 2007. It is controlled by Greece’s Olympia Development SA and Iceland’s Novator Partners LLP.

UNITED KINGDOM

Financial bill planned

The country plans to buttress the City of London’s global competitiveness and openness once it moves outside the EU with new financial services sector legislation. Although the country left the EU in January, its unfettered access to the bloc for banks and other financial firms does not end until December, when transition arrangements expire. Economic Secretary to the Treasury John Glen yesterday said that the new Financial Services Bill would create a modern, flexible and robust system of financial regulation. The EU, the City of London’s biggest customer, has said it would give British clearing houses temporary access.