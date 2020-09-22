The founder and executive chairman of embattled zero-emission truck maker Nikola Corp has resigned, the company announced on Sunday, after allegations of fraud that sparked a stock tumble and a regulatory investigation.
The Phoenix, Arizona-based company said in a statement that it had accepted Trevor Milton’s resignation and that he would be replaced by Stephen Girsky, a Nikola board member and former vice chairman at General Motors Co (GM).
Founded by Milton in 2015 to develop trucks and pick-ups powered by electric batteries or hydrogen fuel cells, Nikola has not yet built anything, but caught attention by signing strategic partnerships with such renowned groups as GM and Bosch AG.
Photo: Reuters
The announcement of the GM partnership on Sept. 8 caused Nikola shares to leap 41 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
However, two days later, investment company Hindenburg Research published a report accusing the start-up of “intricate fraud” based on multiple lies by Milton, who it said “misled partners into signing agreements by falsely claiming to have extensive proprietary technology.”
That announcement triggered a plummet in share value, with stock diving 36 percent in three days.
It also sparked an investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, according to sources cited by Bloomberg.
In a statement announcing his resignation, Milton said: “The focus should be on the company and its world-changing mission, not me. I intend to defend myself against false allegations leveled against me by outside detractors.”
Nikola had rejected most of the claims in the Hindenburg report.
However, it did not deny that it staged a 2017 video of one of its prototypes apparently in action.
“Nikola had the truck towed to the top of a hill on a remote stretch of road and simply filmed it rolling down the hill,” Hindenburg said.
Nikola responded that it had “never stated its truck was driving under its own propulsion in the video,” but had simply said that it had been “in motion.”
