HSBC Holdings PLC shares yesterday slumped below their financial crisis low set more than a decade ago as pressures mount on several fronts, including a potential threat to its China expansion plans and increased scrutiny of money laundering controls.
The London-based bank’s Hong Kong shares slid below their closing low for March 2009, hitting as low as HK$29.60. They have plunged 51 percent this year, reaching the lowest since 1995.
In London, HSBC fell 5.7 percent as of 10:40am, compared with the 3.3 percent decline in the benchmark FTSE 100 Index.
Europe’s largest bank is a possible candidate for China’s “unreliable entity list” that aims to punish firms, organizations or individuals that damage national security, the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times tabloid reported on Saturday.
A day later, HSBC was among global banks named in a report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) on lenders that “kept profiting from powerful and dangerous players” in the past two decades even after the US imposed penalties on the institutions.
“If the company is listed as an unreliable company by China, which looks certain since it is a Global Times article, the bank will be facing lots of difficulties to do business in China,” CEB International Investment Corp (光銀國際投資) research head Banny Lam (林樵基) said by telephone yesterday.
“They may have trouble expanding the mainland business, after investing so much there over the past few years,” Lam said.
The bank has rankled China over its participation in the US probe of Huawei Technologies Co (華為).
Penalties include restrictions on trade, investments and visas on companies, countries, groups or persons that appear on the list.
HSBC declined to comment on the Global Times article.
In a statement yesterday in response to the ICIJ report, it said that “starting in 2012, HSBC embarked on a multiyear journey to overhaul its ability to combat financial crime across more than 60 jurisdictions. HSBC is a much safer institution than it was in 2012.”
Standard Chartered PLC, which was also mentioned in the ICIJ report, declined as much as 6.2 percent in Hong Kong and 5.8 percent in London.
“We take our responsibility to fight financial crime extremely seriously and have invested substantially in our compliance programs,” the bank said in a statement.
HSBC risks being caught in deepening turmoil after a swirl of trouble over the past year amid political unrest and an economic slump in its biggest market, Hong Kong.
It also faces difficulties in navigating low interest rates and surging loan losses sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.
HSBC shares have fallen more steeply than most big rivals this year, with Citigroup Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co posting declines of 44 percent and 29 percent respectively.
HSBC sparked anger in Hong Kong earlier this year, alienating some of its most loyal investors, after scrapping its dividend in response to the pandemic.
