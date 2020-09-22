Government-approved FDI benefits from wind farms

Staff writer, with CNA





Foreign direct investment (FDI) approved by the government in the first eight months of this year totaled US$5.72 billion on the back of foreign companies investing in Taiwan’s offshore wind power industry, the Investment Commission said yesterday.

However, the figure represented a 12.29 percent annual decline due to a high comparison base last year, when US-based DRAM maker Micron Technology Inc raised its investment in its subsidiary in Taiwan, the commission said.

Denmark-based Orsted and Macquarie Corporate Holdings last month secured approval to invest NT$17 billion (US$583 million) and NT$6.2 billion respectively in the nation’s offshore wind energy industry to push up the monthly total to US$1.3 billion, commission data showed.

In the first eight months, approved FDI from the countries covered by the government’s New Southbound Policy fell 65.13 percent from a year earlier to US$275 million also due to a high comparison base, the commission said.

In contrast, approved investments from China in the period rose 54.2 percent from a year earlier to US$118 million as several China-based tech companies secured permits to move funds to Taiwan, it said.

Approved outbound investments over the period rose 39.52 percent from a year earlier to US$6.31 billion, which largely reflected an approval for multi-layer ceramic capacitor maker Yageo Corp (國巨) to acquire its US counterpart Kemet Corp for US$1.36 billion, the commission said.