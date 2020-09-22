Fitch affirms ‘AA-’ rating on back of sound finances

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Fitch Ratings last week affirmed its “AA-” credit rating for Taiwan, as the nation maintains sound external finances, economic growth, a competitive business environment and high governance standards.

“These strengths remain in place despite the economic disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic,” the ratings agency said in a release on Thursday.

Taiwan has been an outperformer in the global economy this year, in large part due to its success in containing the local spread of COVID-19 without resorting to massive lockdown measures, it said.

The Taipei 101 building, second right, stands among residential and commercial buildings in Taipei on June 2. Fitch Ratings on Thursday maintained its “AA-” rating with a “stable” outlook for Taiwan. Photo: Bloomberg / I-Hwa Cheng

Taiwan’s GDP grew 0.8 percent in the first half of the year and might sustain a gradual recovery in the second half with a 1 percent increase for the whole of this year, well above the “AA” median of a 7.1 percent decline, Fitch said.

Taiwan’s fiscal policy has become more expansionary due to government efforts to cushion the economy from the coronavirus shock, it said.

Fitch forecast a government deficit of 2.1 percent of GDP this year, compared with a surplus of 0.1 percent last year, well below the “AA” median deficit of 8.6 percent of GDP.

Gross government debt is estimated to rise to 39.1 percent of GDP next year, up about 2 percentage points from last year, but the ratio is still well below the “AA” median of 48.5 percent of GDP, it said.

Taiwan’s external finances are among the strongest across Fitch’s rated sovereigns and are unlikely to be undermined by the coronavirus shock, with external creditor position likely to remain stable at about 215 percent of GDP this year, compared with the “AA” median of 3.6 percent, it said.

With a current-account surplus for more than 30 years, Taiwan’s foreign-reserve buffers are projected to hover at about 17.7 times external payments this year, well above the “AA” median of 4.6 times, Fitch said.

However, Taiwan’s ratings are constrained by its low per capita income relative to “AA” economies and its complex relations with China, it said.