SEMICONDUCTORS
TSMC target price raised
An Asian brokerage has raised its target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares from NT$530 to NT$600, citing strong demand for Apple Inc’s iPhone. The brokerage said that with Apple poised to unveil its iPhone 12 series that uses TSMC’s A14 processor, the chipmaker’s earnings will likely grow in the second half of the year. Apple is also expected to launch its iPhone 12 Lite next year, which would further boost TSMC’s bottom line, it said. TSMC shares closed down 1 percent at NT$444 on Friday in Taipei trading.
ELECTRONICS
Hon Hai project proceeds
An about 30m-high steel frame for a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) data center in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, has been completed. Hon Hai in a statement released on Thursday said that the installation of 642 glass panels would begin soon. The firm said it has so far invested US$750 million in the project, which is projected to cost about US$10 billion. It includes a sixth-generation flat-panel complex and is part of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park.
LABOR
Number of furloughed up
The number of furloughed workers in Taiwan rose 1,566 to 16,865 on Tuesday last week, from 15,299 recorded on Sept. 7, the Ministry of Labor said on Wednesday, adding that the rise was due to shrinking demand for workers in the service sector during the COVID-19 pandemic. Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment deputy director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said that due to continued border restrictions, lodging businesses and restaurants continue to feel the pinch from COVID-19.
POOR INTERNAL CONTROLS: Insurance Bureau Director-General Shih Chiung-hwa said the company is expected to get back on track while its chairman is suspended The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$939,415) for a reckless investment that endangered its solvency, and suspended its chairman Eugene Wu (吳東進) for poor supervision. The penalty is the second-highest in a single case after Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) was fined NT$30 million in September last year and its chairman Du Ying-tzyong (杜英宗) suspended for two years, the commission said. In three rounds of special and regular examinations conducted since last year, the commission found that Shin Kong Life had given too much power to an asset and liability management committee
Sony Corp has cut its estimated Play Station 5 (PS5) production for this fiscal year by 4 million units, down to about 11 million, following production issues with its custom-designed system-on-chip (SOC) for the new console, people familiar with the matter said. The Tokyo-based electronics giant in July boosted orders with suppliers in anticipation of heightened demand for gaming in the holiday season and beyond, as people spend more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company has come up against manufacturing issues, such as production yields as low as 50 percent for its SOC, which have cut into
HEAVY INVESTMENT: Moody’s affirmed the firm’s ‘Aa3’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook due to its leading position in the industry and ability to match customer requirements Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this year is expected to increase about 21 percent to NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.01 billion) from NT$1.07 trillion last year, driven by strong demand for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips mainly used in smartphones and high-performance computing devices, a Moody’s Investors Service report on Wednesday said. TSMC’s rate of revenue growth next year is to increase to 7.5 percent, the ratings agency said. The company, which supplies 5-nanometer chips for Apple Inc’s new iPad series, has introduced the advanced chips ahead of its competitors and gained a significant share of the market for the foundry industry’s
O2O BICYCLE SHOW: The Taiwan Bicycle Show next year is to be online to offline, with forums, audio-visual conferences and livestreaming of the offline events Local bicycle makers expect demand to continue outpacing supply due to orders triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, with some companies seeing orders back up through next year. “Next year is all full in terms of orders. Our lead time on components is one year,” Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd (巨大機械) chairwoman Bonnie Tu (杜綉珍) told a news conference in Taipei organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) to announce next year’s Taipei Cycle Show. The pandemic has reduced bicycle supplies and increased demand around the world, Robert Wu (吳盈進), chairman of KMC (Kuei Meng) International Inc (桂盟國際), one of the world’s