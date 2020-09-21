Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC target price raised

An Asian brokerage has raised its target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares from NT$530 to NT$600, citing strong demand for Apple Inc’s iPhone. The brokerage said that with Apple poised to unveil its iPhone 12 series that uses TSMC’s A14 processor, the chipmaker’s earnings will likely grow in the second half of the year. Apple is also expected to launch its iPhone 12 Lite next year, which would further boost TSMC’s bottom line, it said. TSMC shares closed down 1 percent at NT$444 on Friday in Taipei trading.

ELECTRONICS

Hon Hai project proceeds

An about 30m-high steel frame for a Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) data center in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, has been completed. Hon Hai in a statement released on Thursday said that the installation of 642 glass panels would begin soon. The firm said it has so far invested US$750 million in the project, which is projected to cost about US$10 billion. It includes a sixth-generation flat-panel complex and is part of the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park.

LABOR

Number of furloughed up

The number of furloughed workers in Taiwan rose 1,566 to 16,865 on Tuesday last week, from 15,299 recorded on Sept. 7, the Ministry of Labor said on Wednesday, adding that the rise was due to shrinking demand for workers in the service sector during the COVID-19 pandemic. Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment deputy director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said that due to continued border restrictions, lodging businesses and restaurants continue to feel the pinch from COVID-19.