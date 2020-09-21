The EU wants to arm itself with new powers to penalize big technology companies, the Financial Times (FT) reported yesterday.
The proposed plan includes forcing tech giants to break up or sell some of their European operations if their market dominance is deemed to threaten the interests of customers and smaller rivals, the newspaper said.
The commission is set to propose new rules called the Digital Services Act by the end of the year, which would increase social media’s responsibilities and liability for content on their platforms.
EU Commissioner for International Market and Services Thierry Breton, in an interview with the FT, said that the proposed remedies, which would only be used in extreme circumstances, also include the ability to exclude tech firms from the single market.
Breton was quoted as saying that activities, such as companies preventing users from switching platforms or forcing customers to use only one service, could lead to tougher sanctions.
Brussels is also considering a rating system that would allow the public and shareholders to assess companies’ behavior in areas such as tax compliance and the speed with which they take down illegal content, the FT said.
EU finance ministers were under pressure from France to impose a digital tax in Europe, with international talks involving the US bogged down.
Nearly 140 countries are trying to negotiate new rules for taxing tech giants such as Google or Facebook Inc, which under current rules can shift revenue to countries with lower tax rates.
French Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire doubts that talks at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) will succeed and wants the EU to draw up its own.
“The only winners of the economic crisis are the digital giants,” he said at a meeting of EU finance ministers in Berlin on Sept. 11.
If an OECD agreement is impossible by December, “we should have by the beginning of next year, 2021, a European solution for digital taxation,” Le Maire added.
Additional reporting by AFP
POOR INTERNAL CONTROLS: Insurance Bureau Director-General Shih Chiung-hwa said the company is expected to get back on track while its chairman is suspended The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$939,415) for a reckless investment that endangered its solvency, and suspended its chairman Eugene Wu (吳東進) for poor supervision. The penalty is the second-highest in a single case after Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) was fined NT$30 million in September last year and its chairman Du Ying-tzyong (杜英宗) suspended for two years, the commission said. In three rounds of special and regular examinations conducted since last year, the commission found that Shin Kong Life had given too much power to an asset and liability management committee
Sony Corp has cut its estimated Play Station 5 (PS5) production for this fiscal year by 4 million units, down to about 11 million, following production issues with its custom-designed system-on-chip (SOC) for the new console, people familiar with the matter said. The Tokyo-based electronics giant in July boosted orders with suppliers in anticipation of heightened demand for gaming in the holiday season and beyond, as people spend more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company has come up against manufacturing issues, such as production yields as low as 50 percent for its SOC, which have cut into
HEAVY INVESTMENT: Moody’s affirmed the firm’s ‘Aa3’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook due to its leading position in the industry and ability to match customer requirements Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this year is expected to increase about 21 percent to NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.01 billion) from NT$1.07 trillion last year, driven by strong demand for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips mainly used in smartphones and high-performance computing devices, a Moody’s Investors Service report on Wednesday said. TSMC’s rate of revenue growth next year is to increase to 7.5 percent, the ratings agency said. The company, which supplies 5-nanometer chips for Apple Inc’s new iPad series, has introduced the advanced chips ahead of its competitors and gained a significant share of the market for the foundry industry’s
O2O BICYCLE SHOW: The Taiwan Bicycle Show next year is to be online to offline, with forums, audio-visual conferences and livestreaming of the offline events Local bicycle makers expect demand to continue outpacing supply due to orders triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, with some companies seeing orders back up through next year. “Next year is all full in terms of orders. Our lead time on components is one year,” Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd (巨大機械) chairwoman Bonnie Tu (杜綉珍) told a news conference in Taipei organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) to announce next year’s Taipei Cycle Show. The pandemic has reduced bicycle supplies and increased demand around the world, Robert Wu (吳盈進), chairman of KMC (Kuei Meng) International Inc (桂盟國際), one of the world’s