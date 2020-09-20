The US dollar on Friday lost ground to the Japanese yen for the fifth straight day and the yen hit a seven-week high against the greenback as investors sought safety amid concerns about a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Europe and a lack of progress in US fiscal stimulus negotiations.
Strategists also cited investor nerves ahead of the Nov. 3 US presidential election and US-China tensions as the US dollar index registered its first weekly decline since last month.
The sterling fell after the UK discussed negative rates and signaled that it was considering a second national lockdown as new COVID-19 cases almost doubled, while hospital admissions rose and infections soared in London and northern England.
The French Ministry of Health on Friday reported the country’s highest number of COVID-19 infections for a single day since the outbreak began.
There has been “a wave of risk aversion” due to growing concerns about the fight with the novel coronavirus, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp in New York.
“Europe seems to be losing its battle right now,” Moya said. “You’re having a lot of downbeat news as far as reopening of the economy and this is likely to weigh on risk appetite.”
In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar fell against the greenback, shedding NT$0.158 to close at NT$29.152, up 1.2 percent for the week.
While the euro was virtually unchanged against the dollar on Friday at US$1.1851, it was down for its fourth day out of five against the yen, trading at ￥123.79, down 1.5 percent for the week.
The US dollar, after falling to ￥104.27 earlier in the session — its lowest level since July 31 — closed at ￥104.56, down 0.2 percent on the day and 1.5 percent on the week.
While the US dollar was basically flat on the day against a basket of currencies at 93, it registered a weekly decline of 0.4 percent after two weeks of gains.
Along with politics, Japan’s policy of yield curve control was also a factor.
POOR INTERNAL CONTROLS: Insurance Bureau Director-General Shih Chiung-hwa said the company is expected to get back on track while its chairman is suspended The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$939,415) for a reckless investment that endangered its solvency, and suspended its chairman Eugene Wu (吳東進) for poor supervision. The penalty is the second-highest in a single case after Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) was fined NT$30 million in September last year and its chairman Du Ying-tzyong (杜英宗) suspended for two years, the commission said. In three rounds of special and regular examinations conducted since last year, the commission found that Shin Kong Life had given too much power to an asset and liability management committee
HEAVY INVESTMENT: Moody’s affirmed the firm’s ‘Aa3’ rating with a ‘stable’ outlook due to its leading position in the industry and ability to match customer requirements Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) revenue this year is expected to increase about 21 percent to NT$1.29 trillion (US$44.01 billion) from NT$1.07 trillion last year, driven by strong demand for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer chips mainly used in smartphones and high-performance computing devices, a Moody’s Investors Service report on Wednesday said. TSMC’s rate of revenue growth next year is to increase to 7.5 percent, the ratings agency said. The company, which supplies 5-nanometer chips for Apple Inc’s new iPad series, has introduced the advanced chips ahead of its competitors and gained a significant share of the market for the foundry industry’s
Sony Corp has cut its estimated Play Station 5 (PS5) production for this fiscal year by 4 million units, down to about 11 million, following production issues with its custom-designed system-on-chip (SOC) for the new console, people familiar with the matter said. The Tokyo-based electronics giant in July boosted orders with suppliers in anticipation of heightened demand for gaming in the holiday season and beyond, as people spend more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company has come up against manufacturing issues, such as production yields as low as 50 percent for its SOC, which have cut into
O2O BICYCLE SHOW: The Taiwan Bicycle Show next year is to be online to offline, with forums, audio-visual conferences and livestreaming of the offline events Local bicycle makers expect demand to continue outpacing supply due to orders triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, with some companies seeing orders back up through next year. “Next year is all full in terms of orders. Our lead time on components is one year,” Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd (巨大機械) chairwoman Bonnie Tu (杜綉珍) told a news conference in Taipei organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) to announce next year’s Taipei Cycle Show. The pandemic has reduced bicycle supplies and increased demand around the world, Robert Wu (吳盈進), chairman of KMC (Kuei Meng) International Inc (桂盟國際), one of the world’s