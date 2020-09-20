US dollar declines against yen, pound dips on virus woes

The US dollar on Friday lost ground to the Japanese yen for the fifth straight day and the yen hit a seven-week high against the greenback as investors sought safety amid concerns about a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Europe and a lack of progress in US fiscal stimulus negotiations.

Strategists also cited investor nerves ahead of the Nov. 3 US presidential election and US-China tensions as the US dollar index registered its first weekly decline since last month.

The sterling fell after the UK discussed negative rates and signaled that it was considering a second national lockdown as new COVID-19 cases almost doubled, while hospital admissions rose and infections soared in London and northern England.

The French Ministry of Health on Friday reported the country’s highest number of COVID-19 infections for a single day since the outbreak began.

There has been “a wave of risk aversion” due to growing concerns about the fight with the novel coronavirus, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp in New York.

“Europe seems to be losing its battle right now,” Moya said. “You’re having a lot of downbeat news as far as reopening of the economy and this is likely to weigh on risk appetite.”

In Taipei, the New Taiwan dollar fell against the greenback, shedding NT$0.158 to close at NT$29.152, up 1.2 percent for the week.

While the euro was virtually unchanged against the dollar on Friday at US$1.1851, it was down for its fourth day out of five against the yen, trading at ￥123.79, down 1.5 percent for the week.

The US dollar, after falling to ￥104.27 earlier in the session — its lowest level since July 31 — closed at ￥104.56, down 0.2 percent on the day and 1.5 percent on the week.

While the US dollar was basically flat on the day against a basket of currencies at 93, it registered a weekly decline of 0.4 percent after two weeks of gains.

Along with politics, Japan’s policy of yield curve control was also a factor.

