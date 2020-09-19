Apple Inc next week is to launch its first online store in India, the Silicon Valley giant said yesterday, hoping to cash in on the country’s festive season and grow its tiny share of the booming market.
The firm is a small player in India, where sales of its smartphones lag those of South Korean rival Samsung Electronics Co, with the iPhone maker pricing itself exclusively at the luxury end of the market.
Its renewed push into India comes as Asia’s third-largest economy has hit a record slump due to a months-long COVID-19 lockdown.
Photo: AP
India’s busiest shopping season usually begins next month, with stores offering steep discounts and freebies to customers looking to splurge on big-ticket items as they celebrate popular Hindu festivals, including Dussehra and Diwali.
Apple’s online store, which is to open for business on Wednesday next week, would offer “a range of affordability options,” including discounts on Macs, iPads and tech accessories for students, the company said in a news release.
Shoppers could buy AirPods, iPads and Apple Pencils engraved in English, Hindi and a range of other Indian languages.
Apple currently sells through third-party retailers in India, including Amazon, and the country is seen as a huge potential market for the firm due to its giant 1.3 billion population and relatively low number of smartphone owners.
The company has only a 2 percent share of the Indian market, industry estimates show.
An application to open Apple Stores in India in 2016 was reportedly rebuffed because of a rule stating that foreign retailers must source 30 percent of their products locally.
The Indian government has since relaxed the rules, giving companies up to eight years to meet the sourcing requirements, as part of a push to attract foreign investment and create jobs.
Some of its smartphones, including the iPhone 11, are assembled at facilities operated by Taiwanese manufacturers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Wistron Corp (緯創) in the southern Indian cities of Chennai and Bangalore.
POOR INTERNAL CONTROLS: Insurance Bureau Director-General Shih Chiung-hwa said the company is expected to get back on track while its chairman is suspended The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$939,415) for a reckless investment that endangered its solvency, and suspended its chairman Eugene Wu (吳東進) for poor supervision. The penalty is the second-highest in a single case after Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) was fined NT$30 million in September last year and its chairman Du Ying-tzyong (杜英宗) suspended for two years, the commission said. In three rounds of special and regular examinations conducted since last year, the commission found that Shin Kong Life had given too much power to an asset and liability management committee
Nano-X Imaging Ltd, a start-up founded by Israeli investor Ran Poliakine, is joining forces with South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc to build a machine that could disrupt a century-old X-ray industry. Valued at about US$2 billion after listing on the NASDAQ last month, Nano-X is seeking to transform a multibillion-dollar industry that has essentially relied on the same technology since Nobel Prize in Physics winner Wilhelm Roentgen discovered X-rays in the late 19th century. Nano-X’s device uses semiconductors instead of metal filaments to generate X-rays. The backing of SK Hynix, the world’s second-largest maker of memory chips, is a boost for
Continental AG, which makes control units for Daimler AG cars, cannot pursue antitrust claims against a group of patent owners, including Qualcomm Inc, which are seeking royalties on telecommunications technology, a federal judge in Texas ruled. Avanci LLC, a licensing pool formed by Qualcomm, Nokia Oyj, Sharp Corp and other owners of patents on technology standards, is not breaching antitrust laws when it negotiates license agreements with automakers rather than the component makers, Barbara Lynn, chief district judge for the Northern District of Texas, said in dismissing the suit in a decision posted on Friday. The licensing group charges US$15 per vehicle
Sony Corp has cut its estimated Play Station 5 (PS5) production for this fiscal year by 4 million units, down to about 11 million, following production issues with its custom-designed system-on-chip (SOC) for the new console, people familiar with the matter said. The Tokyo-based electronics giant in July boosted orders with suppliers in anticipation of heightened demand for gaming in the holiday season and beyond, as people spend more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company has come up against manufacturing issues, such as production yields as low as 50 percent for its SOC, which have cut into