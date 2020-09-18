ECONOMY
Long recovery predicted
The global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic might take as much as five years, World Bank chief economist Carmen Reinhart said yesterday. “There will probably be a quick rebound as all the restriction measures linked to lockdowns are lifted, but a full recovery will take as much as five years,” Reinhart said in a remote intervention during a conference in Madrid. Recessions would exacerbate inequalities and global poverty rates would rise following the pandemic, she said.
BANKING
ECB adds to relief
The European Central Bank (ECB) yesterday offered lenders another round of capital relief to help them maintain credit flows amid the pandemic. Banks would be allowed to exclude coins, banknotes and deposits held at central banks when calculating a financial-strength metric known as the leverage ratio until late June next year, the ECB said in a statement in Frankfurt, Germany. Based on data from the end of March, the relief would increase banks’ aggregate leverage ratio from 5.36 percent to about 5.66 percent, it said.
AUSTRALIA
Unemployment falls slightly
The unemployment rate last month fell slightly to 6.8 percent, spurring hopes that the worst of a pandemic-fueled recession might have passed. The Bureau of Statistics yesterday said that unemployment had fallen 0.7 points from 7.5 percent in July, with the economy adding 111,000 jobs. Beyond the headline figure, which is seasonally adjusted, there was some cause for concern. The number of people present in the job market, hours worked and underemployment remained largely unchanged.
JAPAN
Monetary policy maintained
The Bank of Japan yesterday said that it would maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy as the pandemic-hit economy gradually picks up. The central bank kept its negative interest rate of 0.1 percent on bank deposits, as well as its policy of unlimited purchases of government bonds, to ensure their 10-year yields remain at about zero percent. The bank was slightly more upbeat in its evaluation of the economy’s health than in July, although it warned that the overall outlook was rocky.
APPAREL
Top Glove profit jumps
Malaysian glove maker Top Glove Corp Bhd yesterday reported a multifold jump in quarterly profit, beating analysts’ estimates, on strong global demand due to the pandemic. The world’s top glove maker posted its highest-ever net profit of 1.29 billion ringgit (US$311.37 million) for the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with 74.2 million ringgit a year earlier. Revenue was up 161 percent year-on-year to 3.11 billion ringgit. Glove demand is estimated to grow 25 percent next year and 15 percent post-pandemic, it said.
AUTOMOBILES
European sales plunge
Vehicle sales in Europe last month plunged by nearly one-fifth, dashing hopes that the industry was starting to recover from the pandemic and suggesting that the market could remain depressed through the end of this year. The results snapped a three-month streak of easing declines, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said yesterday. Sales in July had slipped only 3.7 percent from a year earlier. Europe’s new vehicle registrations have fallen by almost one-third this year to 7.3 million.
POOR INTERNAL CONTROLS: Insurance Bureau Director-General Shih Chiung-hwa said the company is expected to get back on track while its chairman is suspended The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$939,415) for a reckless investment that endangered its solvency, and suspended its chairman Eugene Wu (吳東進) for poor supervision. The penalty is the second-highest in a single case after Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) was fined NT$30 million in September last year and its chairman Du Ying-tzyong (杜英宗) suspended for two years, the commission said. In three rounds of special and regular examinations conducted since last year, the commission found that Shin Kong Life had given too much power to an asset and liability management committee
Tesla Inc is planning to ship vehicles made at its Shanghai Gigafactory to other markets in Asia and Europe, people familiar with the matter said, as the company looks to realize its plan to reduce shipping costs and manufacture vehicles closer to customers. China-built Tesla Model 3s intended for delivery outside China would likely start mass production in the fourth quarter of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. They said the markets targeted include Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Europe, where customers currently have to wait for a Tesla to
Continental AG, which makes control units for Daimler AG cars, cannot pursue antitrust claims against a group of patent owners, including Qualcomm Inc, which are seeking royalties on telecommunications technology, a federal judge in Texas ruled. Avanci LLC, a licensing pool formed by Qualcomm, Nokia Oyj, Sharp Corp and other owners of patents on technology standards, is not breaching antitrust laws when it negotiates license agreements with automakers rather than the component makers, Barbara Lynn, chief district judge for the Northern District of Texas, said in dismissing the suit in a decision posted on Friday. The licensing group charges US$15 per vehicle
Sony Corp has cut its estimated Play Station 5 (PS5) production for this fiscal year by 4 million units, down to about 11 million, following production issues with its custom-designed system-on-chip (SOC) for the new console, people familiar with the matter said. The Tokyo-based electronics giant in July boosted orders with suppliers in anticipation of heightened demand for gaming in the holiday season and beyond, as people spend more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company has come up against manufacturing issues, such as production yields as low as 50 percent for its SOC, which have cut into