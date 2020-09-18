World Business Quick Take

Agencies





ECONOMY

Long recovery predicted

The global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic might take as much as five years, World Bank chief economist Carmen Reinhart said yesterday. “There will probably be a quick rebound as all the restriction measures linked to lockdowns are lifted, but a full recovery will take as much as five years,” Reinhart said in a remote intervention during a conference in Madrid. Recessions would exacerbate inequalities and global poverty rates would rise following the pandemic, she said.

BANKING

ECB adds to relief

The European Central Bank (ECB) yesterday offered lenders another round of capital relief to help them maintain credit flows amid the pandemic. Banks would be allowed to exclude coins, banknotes and deposits held at central banks when calculating a financial-strength metric known as the leverage ratio until late June next year, the ECB said in a statement in Frankfurt, Germany. Based on data from the end of March, the relief would increase banks’ aggregate leverage ratio from 5.36 percent to about 5.66 percent, it said.

AUSTRALIA

Unemployment falls slightly

The unemployment rate last month fell slightly to 6.8 percent, spurring hopes that the worst of a pandemic-fueled recession might have passed. The Bureau of Statistics yesterday said that unemployment had fallen 0.7 points from 7.5 percent in July, with the economy adding 111,000 jobs. Beyond the headline figure, which is seasonally adjusted, there was some cause for concern. The number of people present in the job market, hours worked and underemployment remained largely unchanged.

JAPAN

Monetary policy maintained

The Bank of Japan yesterday said that it would maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy as the pandemic-hit economy gradually picks up. The central bank kept its negative interest rate of 0.1 percent on bank deposits, as well as its policy of unlimited purchases of government bonds, to ensure their 10-year yields remain at about zero percent. The bank was slightly more upbeat in its evaluation of the economy’s health than in July, although it warned that the overall outlook was rocky.

APPAREL

Top Glove profit jumps

Malaysian glove maker Top Glove Corp Bhd yesterday reported a multifold jump in quarterly profit, beating analysts’ estimates, on strong global demand due to the pandemic. The world’s top glove maker posted its highest-ever net profit of 1.29 billion ringgit (US$311.37 million) for the quarter ended Aug. 31, compared with 74.2 million ringgit a year earlier. Revenue was up 161 percent year-on-year to 3.11 billion ringgit. Glove demand is estimated to grow 25 percent next year and 15 percent post-pandemic, it said.

AUTOMOBILES

European sales plunge

Vehicle sales in Europe last month plunged by nearly one-fifth, dashing hopes that the industry was starting to recover from the pandemic and suggesting that the market could remain depressed through the end of this year. The results snapped a three-month streak of easing declines, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association said yesterday. Sales in July had slipped only 3.7 percent from a year earlier. Europe’s new vehicle registrations have fallen by almost one-third this year to 7.3 million.