Sony’s PlayStation 5 to arrive in stores in mid-November

Reuters, TOKYO and STOCKHOLM





Sony Corp said that its PlayStation 5 console would launch in November priced at US$499.99 and US$399.99 for a version without a disk drive as it squares off against rival Microsoft Corp’s Xbox console.

The pricing announcement sets the stage for a year-end showdown between Xbox and PlayStation.

Microsoft last week said that its Xbox Series X would go on sale on Nov. 10 priced at US$499.99, with the less powerful Xbox Series S priced at US$299.99, as Xbox bets that offering choice would outweigh the risks run by launching two distinct devices at once.

The Sony Playstation logo is displayed at the Paris Games Week on Oct. 25, 2018. Photo: Reuters

The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X have the same price, but the US$399.99 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition “offers a substantial discount at no cost in terms of performance or hardware, besides the disc reader,” gaming analysis firm Newzoo analyst Guilherme Fernandes said.

Sony, which is making a stylistic departure from recent generations with the predominantly white PlayStation 5, is offering the version without a disk drive as digital downloads become standard.

Gaming industry revenues have been on a tear among consumers staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, helping drive up Sony’s shares 46 percent since its March lows.

Heading into the year-end shopping season “you are balancing a weak economy with a higher need for people to entertain themselves at home,” Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi said.

The PlayStation 5 is slated to go on sale on Nov. 12 in Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea and the US, and on Nov. 19 in the rest of the world.