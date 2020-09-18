Sony Corp said that its PlayStation 5 console would launch in November priced at US$499.99 and US$399.99 for a version without a disk drive as it squares off against rival Microsoft Corp’s Xbox console.
The pricing announcement sets the stage for a year-end showdown between Xbox and PlayStation.
Microsoft last week said that its Xbox Series X would go on sale on Nov. 10 priced at US$499.99, with the less powerful Xbox Series S priced at US$299.99, as Xbox bets that offering choice would outweigh the risks run by launching two distinct devices at once.
Photo: Reuters
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X have the same price, but the US$399.99 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition “offers a substantial discount at no cost in terms of performance or hardware, besides the disc reader,” gaming analysis firm Newzoo analyst Guilherme Fernandes said.
Sony, which is making a stylistic departure from recent generations with the predominantly white PlayStation 5, is offering the version without a disk drive as digital downloads become standard.
Gaming industry revenues have been on a tear among consumers staying home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, helping drive up Sony’s shares 46 percent since its March lows.
Heading into the year-end shopping season “you are balancing a weak economy with a higher need for people to entertain themselves at home,” Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi said.
The PlayStation 5 is slated to go on sale on Nov. 12 in Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, South Korea and the US, and on Nov. 19 in the rest of the world.
