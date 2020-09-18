Most see nation cash-free by 2036

Fifty-six percent of Taiwanese respondents expect the nation to become a cash-free society by 2036, the third-lowest percentage in Standard Chartered Bank’s survey of 12 markets, only higher than Pakistan, with 39 percent, and the US, with 52 percent.

Eighty-seven percent of Indian respondents expect their nation to become cash-free by 2027 — of the economies surveyed, the highest percentage of resident respondents and the shortest timeline — followed by Malaysian respondents at 79 percent by 2028 and Singaporean respondents at 79 percent by 2032, the survey released on Wednesday by the bank showed.

Standard Chartered did not offer an explanation for why Taiwanese might have a less optimistic outlook about going cash-free.

Fifty percent of Taiwanese respondents said that since the COVID-19 pandemic, they had become more willing to shop online, while 39 percent said that they prefer shopping online to shopping at brick-and-mortar stores, up 5 percentage points from before the pandemic.

While 44 percent of Taiwanese respondents said that they spent more in July than in June because of an easing local virus situation, 54 percent said that they planned to be more cautious about their consumption and more than one-third said they would track their spending due to the outbreak.

Similar to other countries’ residents, Taiwanese are spending more on basics, such as healthcare and groceries, and much less on nonessential items, such as clothes or travel.

Fifty-four percent of Taiwanese respondents said that they had cut their travel budgets, while 32 percent had reduced their clothing budget.