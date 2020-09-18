Morris Chang to pocket NT$312m in TSMC dividends

Staff writer, with CNA





Morris Chang (張忠謀), founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), is expected to receive about NT$312 million (US$10.64 million) in cash dividends from the contract chipmaker, which is to distribute dividends next month.

Yesterday, shares of TSMC went ex-dividend before the company issues to shareholders a cash dividend of NT$2.5 per share for earnings per share of NT$4.47 recorded in the first quarter.

TSMC is expected to distribute NT$64.83 billion on Oct. 15.

When he retired as chairman in June 2018, Chang owned 125 million shares. If he has maintained his holdings, he would receive a cash dividend of about NT$312 million next month.

Mark Liu (劉德音), who succeeded Chang as chairman and owns 12.91 million shares, is expected to get a cash dividend of NT$32.27 million, while chief executive officer C.C. Wei (魏哲家), who owns about 7.17 million shares, is expected to receive NT$17.94 million.

As the largest institutional shareholder at 1.654 billion shares, or a 6.38 percent stake, the Executive Yuan’s National Development Fund is expected to pocket a cash dividend of NT$4.134 billion.

The ex-dividend date is the date on which a stock begins trading without the amount of cash dividend to be paid out on the previous year’s earnings.

Yesterday, TSMC shares began trading NT$2.5 lower than the NT$458 closing price of the previous session. Shares fell 1.54 percent to close at NT$448.5.

The losses were from investors rushing to lock in gains, analysts said, adding that thanks to its high-end processes, TSMC leads its peers in securing large orders.