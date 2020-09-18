Nine banks yesterday announced two syndicated loans totaling NT$10 billion (US$341.18 million) for Chenya Energy Co Ltd (辰亞能源) to fund its two photovoltaic power stations, which have a combined capacity of 256 megawatts (MW).
DBS Bank Taiwan (星展台灣), KGI Bank (凱基銀行), Societe Generale’s Taipei branch (法國興業銀行), Bank SinoPac (永豐銀行), SMBC Taiwan, Shin Kong Commercial Bank (新光銀行), First Commercial Bank (第一銀行) and E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) offered a syndicated loan for Chenya’s 181MW floating station off Changhua County.
Bank SinoPac, DBS Taiwan, KGI Bank and CTBC Bank (中信銀行) approved a second syndicated loan for the firm’s ground-mounted 75MW station in Tainan.
Photo: Chang Hui-wen, Taipei Times
Chenya said that the first loan was for more than NT$7 billion due to the project’s larger scale.
With the two stations slated to start generating power by the end of this year, the firm would sell the electricity to Taiwan Power Co (台電) and use the income to repay the loans, Chenya chairman Yoshihiro Megata told reporters at a news conference in Taipei.
Chenya became a wholly owned unit of Japan’s Marubeni Co after being acquired in February.
Megata said that the financing shows that banks support and have confidence in Chenya.
Although some developers of renewable energy sources sell power to private companies instead of the government, Chenya is researching the government’s feed-in tariff (FIT) policy to evaluate its options, he said.
Some companies interested in buying solar power have approached Chenya, but prices still need to be negotiated, he said.
Bank SinoPac, the lead bank for both loans, offered NT$1 billion and NT$1.5 billion for Chenya’s two solar farms, its president Eric Chuang (莊銘福) said.
Although it is more difficult to build solar farms at sea, banks still have confidence in the Changhua project, as Chenya has experience in building floating power stations, Chuang said.
Bank SinoPac’s cumulative loans to solar power development have increased to NT$35 billion, the highest among all banks, he said.
It expects to make more “green loans” in the fourth quarter, he added.
POOR INTERNAL CONTROLS: Insurance Bureau Director-General Shih Chiung-hwa said the company is expected to get back on track while its chairman is suspended The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) NT$27.6 million (US$939,415) for a reckless investment that endangered its solvency, and suspended its chairman Eugene Wu (吳東進) for poor supervision. The penalty is the second-highest in a single case after Nan Shan Life Insurance Co (南山人壽) was fined NT$30 million in September last year and its chairman Du Ying-tzyong (杜英宗) suspended for two years, the commission said. In three rounds of special and regular examinations conducted since last year, the commission found that Shin Kong Life had given too much power to an asset and liability management committee
Tesla Inc is planning to ship vehicles made at its Shanghai Gigafactory to other markets in Asia and Europe, people familiar with the matter said, as the company looks to realize its plan to reduce shipping costs and manufacture vehicles closer to customers. China-built Tesla Model 3s intended for delivery outside China would likely start mass production in the fourth quarter of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. They said the markets targeted include Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Europe, where customers currently have to wait for a Tesla to
Continental AG, which makes control units for Daimler AG cars, cannot pursue antitrust claims against a group of patent owners, including Qualcomm Inc, which are seeking royalties on telecommunications technology, a federal judge in Texas ruled. Avanci LLC, a licensing pool formed by Qualcomm, Nokia Oyj, Sharp Corp and other owners of patents on technology standards, is not breaching antitrust laws when it negotiates license agreements with automakers rather than the component makers, Barbara Lynn, chief district judge for the Northern District of Texas, said in dismissing the suit in a decision posted on Friday. The licensing group charges US$15 per vehicle
Sony Corp has cut its estimated Play Station 5 (PS5) production for this fiscal year by 4 million units, down to about 11 million, following production issues with its custom-designed system-on-chip (SOC) for the new console, people familiar with the matter said. The Tokyo-based electronics giant in July boosted orders with suppliers in anticipation of heightened demand for gaming in the holiday season and beyond, as people spend more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the company has come up against manufacturing issues, such as production yields as low as 50 percent for its SOC, which have cut into