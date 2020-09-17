MACROECONOMICS
OECD adjusts global forecast
The global recession this year would not be as deep as expected, as a result of countries’ efforts to counter the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said yesterday. However, the recovery next year would also be more modest than anticipated, it said, projecting a contraction of 4.5 percent in global economic output this year and a return to growth of about 5 percent next year. In its previous set of forecasts in June, the Paris-based OECD had been expecting the global economy to shrink by 6 percent this year and return to growth of 5.2 percent next year.
TOURISM
Arrivals plummet 65 percent
International tourist arrivals plunged 65 percent in the first half of this year compared with last year, data from the World Tourism Organization showed on Tuesday, translating into an estimated US$460 billion loss in export revenues. The Madrid-based UN’ tourism body said that a total of 440 million international arrivals were lost between January and June this year, with Asia and the Pacific the hardest-hit region at 72 percent less tourists than last year. Europe saw a 66 percent drop in arrivals, compared with a 57 percent decline in Africa and the Middle East, and 55 percent in the Americas.
APPAREL
Inditex beats estimates
Inditex SA’s quick-reaction strategy allowed the Zara SA owner to reduce inventory in the middle of COVID-19 lockdowns, buoying first-half earnings. The Spanish clothing retailer managed to reduce its stock-in-trade by 19 percent at the end of July, and that softened the blow to earnings, which beat estimates even though they were less than half of last year’s level. Earnings of 1.5 billion euros (US$1.8 billion) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the six months through July were ahead of the average analyst estimate of 1.35 billion euros. A 74 percent increase in online orders buoyed sales, and the retailer has reopened almost all of its shops, it said.
E-COMMERCE
Amazon UK pays ￡6.3m tax
Amazon.com Inc’s main UK subsidiary, Amazon UK Services Ltd, paid just ￡6.3 million (US$8.1 million) in corporation tax last year despite the group reporting more than US$17.5 billion in sales in the UK, accounts published yesterday showed. Amazon said that the low figure reflected the underlying condition of its UK business. “Corporation tax is based on profits, not revenues, and our profits have remained low given retail is a highly competitive, low margin business and we continue to invest heavily,” it said in a statement. Amazon does not publish its UK profits.
TRADE
US gives Canada ultimatum
US President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday said that it would remove 10 percent US tariffs on raw Canadian aluminum as long as imports of the metal stay below levels that are expected to “normalize” over the next four months. The US Trade Representative’s (USTR) office said in a statement that the decision came after consultations with the Canadian government determined that aluminum imports in the September-to-Dec ember period this year were expected to fall 50 percent from the January-to-July period. A Canadian source familiar with the matter said that Ottawa would drop its threat to impose retaliatory sanctions against US aluminum products after the USTR decision.
China’s top flash memory chipmaker sees no easy way to replace US chipmaking gear, underscoring how a further crackdown on the supply of US technology would devastate the local semiconductor industry. Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (長江存儲) gets more than 80 percent of its equipment from the US and Japan, said Zheng Jiuli (鄭久利), vice president in charge of supply chain management. While some Chinese suppliers have made breakthroughs in areas, including etching and coating, there are not enough local alternatives to replace everything, he added. “Long-term investments in innovation and R&D [research and development] have led to technological advantages” at US and Japanese
SUPPLY UNCERTAINTY: Macronix chairman Miin Wu said that China’s semiconductor industry is in its infancy, making it unlikely China will have its own supply chain by 2025 Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) yesterday said that it would seek approval from the US government to continue supplying memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its third-largest client, as Washington is to step up curbs on the Chinese firm’s access to US technology from next month. If unsuccessful in getting permission, Macronix said that it would stop shipping chips to Huawei from Monday next week. There is only a slim hope of being granted approval before the US presidential elections in November, the company said. “We will comply with all US rules and apply for permission to make the shipments,” Macronix chairman Miin
5G DEMAND: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co benefited by receiving rush orders from Huawei Technologies Co, as Huawei stocks up on chip inventory Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), chip supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday said that revenue last month climbed to a record NT$122.88 billion (US$4.16 billion) thanks to robust demand for advanced chips used in 5G-related applications. Revenue last month increased 15.8 percent year-on-year from NT$106.12 billion and rose 16 percent month-on-month from NT$105.96 billion, TSMC added. The strong monthly revenue could pave the way for quarterly revenue to match the chipmaker’s expectation of a sequential increase of 7.9 to 10.8 percent for a total of US$11.2 billion to US$11.4 billion this quarter. TSMC, which counts Huawei Technologies Co (華為) as its second-biggest
Tesla Inc is planning to ship vehicles made at its Shanghai Gigafactory to other markets in Asia and Europe, people familiar with the matter said, as the company looks to realize its plan to reduce shipping costs and manufacture vehicles closer to customers. China-built Tesla Model 3s intended for delivery outside China would likely start mass production in the fourth quarter of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. They said the markets targeted include Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Europe, where customers currently have to wait for a Tesla to