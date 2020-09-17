World Business Quick Take

MACROECONOMICS

OECD adjusts global forecast

The global recession this year would not be as deep as expected, as a result of countries’ efforts to counter the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said yesterday. However, the recovery next year would also be more modest than anticipated, it said, projecting a contraction of 4.5 percent in global economic output this year and a return to growth of about 5 percent next year. In its previous set of forecasts in June, the Paris-based OECD had been expecting the global economy to shrink by 6 percent this year and return to growth of 5.2 percent next year.

TOURISM

Arrivals plummet 65 percent

International tourist arrivals plunged 65 percent in the first half of this year compared with last year, data from the World Tourism Organization showed on Tuesday, translating into an estimated US$460 billion loss in export revenues. The Madrid-based UN’ tourism body said that a total of 440 million international arrivals were lost between January and June this year, with Asia and the Pacific the hardest-hit region at 72 percent less tourists than last year. Europe saw a 66 percent drop in arrivals, compared with a 57 percent decline in Africa and the Middle East, and 55 percent in the Americas.

APPAREL

Inditex beats estimates

Inditex SA’s quick-reaction strategy allowed the Zara SA owner to reduce inventory in the middle of COVID-19 lockdowns, buoying first-half earnings. The Spanish clothing retailer managed to reduce its stock-in-trade by 19 percent at the end of July, and that softened the blow to earnings, which beat estimates even though they were less than half of last year’s level. Earnings of 1.5 billion euros (US$1.8 billion) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the six months through July were ahead of the average analyst estimate of 1.35 billion euros. A 74 percent increase in online orders buoyed sales, and the retailer has reopened almost all of its shops, it said.

E-COMMERCE

Amazon UK pays ￡6.3m tax

Amazon.com Inc’s main UK subsidiary, Amazon UK Services Ltd, paid just ￡6.3 million (US$8.1 million) in corporation tax last year despite the group reporting more than US$17.5 billion in sales in the UK, accounts published yesterday showed. Amazon said that the low figure reflected the underlying condition of its UK business. “Corporation tax is based on profits, not revenues, and our profits have remained low given retail is a highly competitive, low margin business and we continue to invest heavily,” it said in a statement. Amazon does not publish its UK profits.

TRADE

US gives Canada ultimatum

US President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday said that it would remove 10 percent US tariffs on raw Canadian aluminum as long as imports of the metal stay below levels that are expected to “normalize” over the next four months. The US Trade Representative’s (USTR) office said in a statement that the decision came after consultations with the Canadian government determined that aluminum imports in the September-to-Dec ember period this year were expected to fall 50 percent from the January-to-July period. A Canadian source familiar with the matter said that Ottawa would drop its threat to impose retaliatory sanctions against US aluminum products after the USTR decision.