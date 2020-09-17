Apple debuts a discount watch, no new iPhones

AP, SAN RAMON, California





Apple Inc on Tuesday introduced a cheaper version of its smartwatch, its latest attempt to broaden the appeal of its trend-setting products while many consumers are forced to scrimp during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scaled-down Apple Watch follows on the heels of a budget iPhone the company released five months ago as the economy cratered and unemployment rates rose above the levels reached during the Great Recession more than a decade ago.

Apple also took the wraps off a new high-end watch model, a next-generation iPad and a couple of new subscription services during a virtual event.

The Apple Watch SE is pictured in a video still taken during an Apple Inc event in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The company normally also rolls out its new iPhones at this time of year, but production problems caused by the pandemic have delayed their release until at least next month.

Apple chief executive Tim Cook did not mention iPhones during Tuesday’s one-hour presentation recorded at the company’s massive, but now mostly empty, headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The Apple Watch has never come close to rivaling the iPhone’s popularity, but it does dominate the market for smartwatches.

Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley said that about 51 million Apple Watches would be sold this year, a 5 percent increase from last year.

The research firm GlobalData pegged Apple’s share of the US$64 billion smartwatch market at about 60 percent.

The new discount model, called the Apple Watch SE, is to sell for US$279 and would be available beginning tomorrow. The price is a markdown from the US$399 that Apple is asking for the next version of its higher-end watch, the Series 6.

Apple watches have been selling for an average of US$377, based on Walkley’s calculations.

Apple has added more features to help the watch monitor its owner’s health, including a sensor that can read blood oxygen levels. The feature, specific to the Series 6, could be timely, given that COVID-19 frequently attacks the lungs.

Apple also announced a new fitness subscription service tailored for its watches for US$10 per month, as well as a new option that would bundle its existing music, video, news and gaming services into a package that would cost US$15 to US$30 per month.