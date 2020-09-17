Japan’s trade surplus last month widened as the pandemic pummeled a wide array of industries and sapped consumer demand.
The 15 percent drop in exports from a year earlier was outpaced by a more than 20 percent decline in imports, preliminary data from the Japanese Ministry of Finance released yesterday showed.
In one rare bright spot, exports to China rose 5 percent, but exports and imports with the US fell more than 20 percent, helping reduce the politically sensitive trade surplus by 20 percent to ￥373 billion (US$3.55 billion).
Many Japanese manufacturers provide chemicals, equipment and components for products assembled in China. Robust exports have helped drive growth in the past few years, but suffered as China’s economy slowed and the pandemic took hold.
The pace of the decline in exports has been lessening as pandemic-related shutdowns in China, the US and Europe eased.
Exports fell 28 percent year-on-year in May, 26 percent in June and 19 percent in July.
Exports last month totaled ￥5.23 trillion, outpacing ￥4.98 trillion in imports, leaving a surplus of ￥248 billion.
That compared with a ￥152.2 billion deficit a year earlier.
Trade in most categories of products declined last month, with exports of transport equipment such as vehicles falling 23 percent.
However, exports of computers and phones rose, reflecting strong demand as many companies and schools adjust to remote work.
Weakness in exports to Southeast Asia took a toll, falling nearly 24 percent, as trade and travel have languished amid strict quarantine restrictions.
Helping to boost the trade surplus, imports of oil, gas and other fuels plunged 45 percent, partly thanks to lower prices for many commodities.
Despite the latest weak data, surveys of manufacturers show new export orders are recovering, said Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics.
“But ... exports of goods and services may not reach pre-virus levels until early 2022,” he said in a report.
