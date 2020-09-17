EQUITIES
TAIEX moves sharply higher
The TAIEX moved sharply higher yesterday as buying focused on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) after a strong showing by its American Depositary Receipts overnight. However, the gains were capped after the benchmark index breached 13,000 points and ran into technical hurdles, prompting investors to turn cautious, dealers said. At the end of the session, the TAIEX was up 131.11 points, or 1.02 percent, at 12,976.76. Turnover was NT$206.328 billion (US$7.04 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$18.47 billion in shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. TSMC rose 2.92 percent to close at NT$458. Its gains alone contributed to a more than 100-point increase in TAIEX.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Watch sales set
Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday said it is to sell Apple Inc’s latest Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE from Tuesday next week at selected stores and on its Web site. Chunghwa Telecom said it is accepting subscriptions for a separate Apple Watch phone number, allowing people to use a Watch product without an iPhone. With a separate number, subscribers woud have access to Apple’s new “Family Setup” services, allowing family members who do not own an iPhone to use an Apple Watch, Chunghwa Telecom said. Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信) said is also is to begin selling the new Apple Watches the same day.
AUTOMOBILES
Pan German sets IPO date
Pan German Universal Motors Ltd (汎德永業汽車), which distributes BMW, Porsche and Mini vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday said it plans to debut on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Oct. 12. To prepare for the initial public offering (IPO), Pan German said it is planning a rights issue to improve its working capital. It plans to issue 8.968 million new shares, with 6.457 million shares open for public auction beginning today with a floor price of NT$168.22, the company said in a statement. The results of the auction would be announced on Wednesday next week, it said.
BANKING
Yuan deposits fall 2.12%
Yuan deposits held by local banks last month fell 2.12 percent to 235.88 billion yuan (US$34.9 billion) from the previous month, as companies and individuals withdrew the Chinese currency to settle trade deals or invest in international bonds, the central bank said on Tuesday. Last month’s figure fell for the third month in a row and hit the lowest in six-and-a-half years, even though the yuan continued to rise against the US dollar, central bank data showed. Yuan deposits at domestic banking units fell 1.19 percent to 206.743 billion yuan last month, while those at offshore units dropped 8.26 percent to 29.137 billion yuan, the central bank said.
HONG KONG
Li Ka-shing makes donation
The charity of the territory’s richest tycoon, Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠), is to donate HK$170 million (US$22 million) to four local universities. The funds are to help establish biochemistry, biomedical and sustainable technology research facilities, as well as for artificial intelligence learning and teaching solutions, the Li Ka Shing Foundation said in a statement yesterday. Li made the donation “to advance education excellence amidst uncertainties,” the foundation said in the statement.
China’s top flash memory chipmaker sees no easy way to replace US chipmaking gear, underscoring how a further crackdown on the supply of US technology would devastate the local semiconductor industry. Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (長江存儲) gets more than 80 percent of its equipment from the US and Japan, said Zheng Jiuli (鄭久利), vice president in charge of supply chain management. While some Chinese suppliers have made breakthroughs in areas, including etching and coating, there are not enough local alternatives to replace everything, he added. “Long-term investments in innovation and R&D [research and development] have led to technological advantages” at US and Japanese
SUPPLY UNCERTAINTY: Macronix chairman Miin Wu said that China’s semiconductor industry is in its infancy, making it unlikely China will have its own supply chain by 2025 Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) yesterday said that it would seek approval from the US government to continue supplying memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its third-largest client, as Washington is to step up curbs on the Chinese firm’s access to US technology from next month. If unsuccessful in getting permission, Macronix said that it would stop shipping chips to Huawei from Monday next week. There is only a slim hope of being granted approval before the US presidential elections in November, the company said. “We will comply with all US rules and apply for permission to make the shipments,” Macronix chairman Miin
5G DEMAND: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co benefited by receiving rush orders from Huawei Technologies Co, as Huawei stocks up on chip inventory Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), chip supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday said that revenue last month climbed to a record NT$122.88 billion (US$4.16 billion) thanks to robust demand for advanced chips used in 5G-related applications. Revenue last month increased 15.8 percent year-on-year from NT$106.12 billion and rose 16 percent month-on-month from NT$105.96 billion, TSMC added. The strong monthly revenue could pave the way for quarterly revenue to match the chipmaker’s expectation of a sequential increase of 7.9 to 10.8 percent for a total of US$11.2 billion to US$11.4 billion this quarter. TSMC, which counts Huawei Technologies Co (華為) as its second-biggest
Tesla Inc is planning to ship vehicles made at its Shanghai Gigafactory to other markets in Asia and Europe, people familiar with the matter said, as the company looks to realize its plan to reduce shipping costs and manufacture vehicles closer to customers. China-built Tesla Model 3s intended for delivery outside China would likely start mass production in the fourth quarter of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. They said the markets targeted include Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Europe, where customers currently have to wait for a Tesla to