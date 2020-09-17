Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with agencies





EQUITIES

TAIEX moves sharply higher

The TAIEX moved sharply higher yesterday as buying focused on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) after a strong showing by its American Depositary Receipts overnight. However, the gains were capped after the benchmark index breached 13,000 points and ran into technical hurdles, prompting investors to turn cautious, dealers said. At the end of the session, the TAIEX was up 131.11 points, or 1.02 percent, at 12,976.76. Turnover was NT$206.328 billion (US$7.04 billion), with foreign institutional investors buying a net NT$18.47 billion in shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed. TSMC rose 2.92 percent to close at NT$458. Its gains alone contributed to a more than 100-point increase in TAIEX.

ELECTRONICS

Apple Watch sales set

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday said it is to sell Apple Inc’s latest Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE from Tuesday next week at selected stores and on its Web site. Chunghwa Telecom said it is accepting subscriptions for a separate Apple Watch phone number, allowing people to use a Watch product without an iPhone. With a separate number, subscribers woud have access to Apple’s new “Family Setup” services, allowing family members who do not own an iPhone to use an Apple Watch, Chunghwa Telecom said. Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信) said is also is to begin selling the new Apple Watches the same day.

AUTOMOBILES

Pan German sets IPO date

Pan German Universal Motors Ltd (汎德永業汽車), which distributes BMW, Porsche and Mini vehicles in Taiwan, yesterday said it plans to debut on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Oct. 12. To prepare for the initial public offering (IPO), Pan German said it is planning a rights issue to improve its working capital. It plans to issue 8.968 million new shares, with 6.457 million shares open for public auction beginning today with a floor price of NT$168.22, the company said in a statement. The results of the auction would be announced on Wednesday next week, it said.

BANKING

Yuan deposits fall 2.12%

Yuan deposits held by local banks last month fell 2.12 percent to 235.88 billion yuan (US$34.9 billion) from the previous month, as companies and individuals withdrew the Chinese currency to settle trade deals or invest in international bonds, the central bank said on Tuesday. Last month’s figure fell for the third month in a row and hit the lowest in six-and-a-half years, even though the yuan continued to rise against the US dollar, central bank data showed. Yuan deposits at domestic banking units fell 1.19 percent to 206.743 billion yuan last month, while those at offshore units dropped 8.26 percent to 29.137 billion yuan, the central bank said.

HONG KONG

Li Ka-shing makes donation

The charity of the territory’s richest tycoon, Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠), is to donate HK$170 million (US$22 million) to four local universities. The funds are to help establish biochemistry, biomedical and sustainable technology research facilities, as well as for artificial intelligence learning and teaching solutions, the Li Ka Shing Foundation said in a statement yesterday. Li made the donation “to advance education excellence amidst uncertainties,” the foundation said in the statement.