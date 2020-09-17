FSC announces new rules for trust companies

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Tuesday announced new regulations to prevent pricing competition among local securities investment trust companies.

Securities investment trust companies used to charge a management fee of 0.5 percent to 1 percent, but an increasing number of companies have trimmed the rate to less than 0.1 percent to compete for clients, Securities and Futures Bureau Chief Secretary Kuo Chia-chun (郭佳君) told a news conference in New Taipei City.

In addition, more companies are handing out higher rewards to banks and other marketing partners — such as paying more than 80 percent of handling fees as commission — as a way to incentivize their agents to boost sales of their fund products, she said.

“We noticed that more companies had cut their asset management fees when they launched new products to compete for clients, which could hurt their financial strength and the industry as a whole,” Kuo said.

“We hope companies would reasonably evaluate their operating costs when setting management fees or rewards,” she said.

The amendment to the Regulations Governing Securities Investment Trust Enterprises (證券投資信託事業管理規則) is scheduled to take effect after a 60-day public review period, it said, adding that the commission plans to start inspecting companies next year.

Meanwhile, the Securities Investment Trust and Consulting Association (證券投信投顧公會) on Monday proposed amending regulations to ban inappropriate advertisements.

However, it has not yet submitted its proposal to the commission.