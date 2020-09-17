TrendForce tips tumble for server DRAM chips

OVERSUPPLY: The researcher said that it had factored into its prediction rush orders from Huawei over the past two weeks, ahead of export rules the US imposed

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Prices for DRAM chips used in servers are likely to drop at a faster pace of 18 percent next quarter as enterprise data center operators cut investments in servers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday.

Excessive inventory in barebone servers and DRAM chips for servers this quarter is also a key factor driving down prices, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report.

“Enterprise data operators have significantly revised down server purchases as the COVID-19 pandemic has created uncertainty for business outlook,” TrendForce said. “Most companies tend to suspend server orders.”

With enterprises expected to balk at new investments, server orders are expected to dip 10 percent this quarter from last quarter, while server shipments would fall 4.9 percent, TrendForce said.

Companies have changed investment strategies to support their regular operations rather than to expand fixed assets, it said.

A mild resumption of server purchases is expected among data center operators next quarter, which would bring a recovery to memory chips and related components at the end of this year or early next year, TrendForce said.

As the outlook remains bleak, the researcher lowered its price forecast for DRAM chips used in servers to a quarterly decline of 13 to 18 percent next quarter.

That compared with its earlier estimate of a quarterly decline of 10 to 15 percent.

Prices for 32-gigabyte server DRAM modules, a barometer for server DRAM price trends, would tumble by at least 15 percent next quarter, TrendForce said.

The decline might be more dramatic if demand continues to weaken, it said.

The latest forecast has factored in rush orders from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) over the past two weeks, after the Chinese company stocked as many memory chips and other components as it could before US export restrictions took effect on Tuesday, TrendForce said.

Huawei has ordered more server DRAM chips than normal from South Korean suppliers to avoid supply disruptions, the researcher said.

However, the extra orders from Huawei are not sufficient to ease the oversupply of DRAM chips, it said.

Supply of server DRAM chips has been backing up as they have a better profit margin than chips used in other electronics, it said.

As a result, DRAM inventories have exceeded the healthy level this quarter, it said.

Prices for server DRAM chips are expected to fall by 10 to 15 percent this quarter from the second quarter, unchanged from its earlier estimate, TrendForce said.