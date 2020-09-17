Taiwan-US dialogue to be ‘historic,’ minister says

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





The upcoming Taiwan-US Economic and Commercial Dialogue would be “historic” and represent “another step forward” in relations between the two nations, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday.

Speaking to reporters after an industry forum in Taipei, Wang said that she welcomed the visit of a US delegation led by US Undersecretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment Keith Krach, but remained tight-lipped on the details.

“We welcome Undersecretary Krach’s delegation. It will be important both symbolically and in substance. It is a historically significant high-level visit and a step forward for Taiwan-US relations,” she said.

It has been reported in the local media that the US delegation could be arriving in Taiwan as early as today. Its visit would follow one by US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar last month.

Wang refused to confirm the delegation’s schedule.

“All questions about the itinerary should be answered by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. As for the exact topics of discussion, we will be making an announcement after the details are finalized,” she said.

Reporters also asked Wang about a WTO ruling on Tuesday that tariffs imposed by the US on Chinese goods in 2018 were inconsistent with international trade rules.

“I’m sure the WTO experts followed WTO rules in making their judgement and the Americans will have a chance to appeal,” Wang said. “The Americans have desired WTO reform for quite a while. In fact, everyone wants WTO reform, but there is no consensus on the direction of the reforms.”