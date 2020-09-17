Describing Taiwan’s economy as “too dependent” on the technology sector, Pegatron Corp (和碩) chairman Tung Tzu-hsien (童子賢) yesterday called for the nation to transition to a more diversified economy to keep thriving in the post-COVID-19 world.
“The Taiwanese economy is lopsided,” Tung said at an industry forum in Taipei. “We always rely on the tech sector. It is like a forest with only one kind of tree. There is not enough diversity.”
Tung said the overreliance on industrial exports is “a hidden problem,” and urged the government to assist the service sector in becoming more globalized and competitive.
Photo: CNA
Using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) as an example, Tung said that past government support played a pivotal role in the success today of Taiwanese tech companies.
While TSMC is undoubtedly “the pride of Taiwan,” Tung said the highly capital-intensive and technologically advanced chipmaking business could not have thrived in Taiwan without government support.
“We are feasting off the fruits of policy decisions made 40 years ago. What are we going to be eating 40 years from now?” he asked.
While the service sector comprises 60 percent of the Taiwanese economy and industry only 30 percent, the domestic service sector is not internationally competitive, he said.
“A country does not need to have a lot of land and a large population to thrive economically, what is more important is finding a place in the global economy to put talent and intelligence to good use,” he said.
Many China-based Taiwanese firms are moving back home amid an escalating US-China trade dispute, but Tung said it would do no good to move Pegatron’s factories back to Taiwan because of the nation’s limited labor force.
“If somebody wanted Pegatron to move our factories back to Taiwan from Shanghai and Suzhou, I would have to say sorry... We need to find 200,000 workers. That’s not possible in Taiwan,” he said.
Instead, Tung suggested “a division of labor” where jobs that require more creativity and generate more value stay in Taiwan while other jobs are exported.
China’s top flash memory chipmaker sees no easy way to replace US chipmaking gear, underscoring how a further crackdown on the supply of US technology would devastate the local semiconductor industry. Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (長江存儲) gets more than 80 percent of its equipment from the US and Japan, said Zheng Jiuli (鄭久利), vice president in charge of supply chain management. While some Chinese suppliers have made breakthroughs in areas, including etching and coating, there are not enough local alternatives to replace everything, he added. “Long-term investments in innovation and R&D [research and development] have led to technological advantages” at US and Japanese
SUPPLY UNCERTAINTY: Macronix chairman Miin Wu said that China’s semiconductor industry is in its infancy, making it unlikely China will have its own supply chain by 2025 Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) yesterday said that it would seek approval from the US government to continue supplying memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its third-largest client, as Washington is to step up curbs on the Chinese firm’s access to US technology from next month. If unsuccessful in getting permission, Macronix said that it would stop shipping chips to Huawei from Monday next week. There is only a slim hope of being granted approval before the US presidential elections in November, the company said. “We will comply with all US rules and apply for permission to make the shipments,” Macronix chairman Miin
5G DEMAND: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co benefited by receiving rush orders from Huawei Technologies Co, as Huawei stocks up on chip inventory Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), chip supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday said that revenue last month climbed to a record NT$122.88 billion (US$4.16 billion) thanks to robust demand for advanced chips used in 5G-related applications. Revenue last month increased 15.8 percent year-on-year from NT$106.12 billion and rose 16 percent month-on-month from NT$105.96 billion, TSMC added. The strong monthly revenue could pave the way for quarterly revenue to match the chipmaker’s expectation of a sequential increase of 7.9 to 10.8 percent for a total of US$11.2 billion to US$11.4 billion this quarter. TSMC, which counts Huawei Technologies Co (華為) as its second-biggest
Tesla Inc is planning to ship vehicles made at its Shanghai Gigafactory to other markets in Asia and Europe, people familiar with the matter said, as the company looks to realize its plan to reduce shipping costs and manufacture vehicles closer to customers. China-built Tesla Model 3s intended for delivery outside China would likely start mass production in the fourth quarter of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. They said the markets targeted include Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Europe, where customers currently have to wait for a Tesla to