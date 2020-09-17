The Taipei International Travel Fair, the highest-profile event for the nation’s travel and tourism industry, is to take place late next month, even though the COVID-19 pandemic would likely limit participation to domestic players, organizers said yesterday.
However, the annual show, to be held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, might turn out to be the world’s largest in-person travel exhibition this year, the Taiwan Visitors Association (台灣觀光協會) said.
“We decided to go ahead and hold the event, despite lingering industry headwinds,” the association said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has largely shut down international travel since March.
Photo: CNA
Tourism sectors around the world might not emerge from border controls and social distancing requirements until the final quarter of next year, assuming that vaccines become prevalent, it said, citing international research bodies.
The number of this year’s participants might decline to 1,000, the lowest in three years and down from last year’s 1,700 visitors from more than 60 countries, as many foreign travel agencies and airline companies cannot travel to Taiwan, the association said.
Delegations from Japan and South Korea are still planning to attend, association secretary-general Luo Chiung-ya (羅瓊雅) told reporters.
However, Japan would only have 45 booths in its pavilion, compared with 150 last year, while South Korea would only have one-third of the 60 booths that it set up last year, Luo said.
The four-day show would focus on promoting local tourism, and representatives from various local governments would join forces with hotels and recreational facilities to win potential customers, the association said, adding that it plans to pitch in-depth experiences to travelers, helping them to gain an appreciation of the beauty and cultural history of distinct travel destinations.
The fair would include panels of tourism industry experts and travel pundits, who would share information with visitors greeted by mascots from popular destinations, the association said.
Despite the scaled-back program, Lou said that the association hopes that the fair will attract at least 300,000 people, close to last year’s 384,834.
The association said that it has launched an online travel fair that offers discounted travel packages and meals for next month’s Mid-Autumn Festival and Double Ten National Day holidays to boost local tourism, which has been hard hit by the fallout from the pandemic.
Additional reporting by CNA
China’s top flash memory chipmaker sees no easy way to replace US chipmaking gear, underscoring how a further crackdown on the supply of US technology would devastate the local semiconductor industry. Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (長江存儲) gets more than 80 percent of its equipment from the US and Japan, said Zheng Jiuli (鄭久利), vice president in charge of supply chain management. While some Chinese suppliers have made breakthroughs in areas, including etching and coating, there are not enough local alternatives to replace everything, he added. “Long-term investments in innovation and R&D [research and development] have led to technological advantages” at US and Japanese
SUPPLY UNCERTAINTY: Macronix chairman Miin Wu said that China’s semiconductor industry is in its infancy, making it unlikely China will have its own supply chain by 2025 Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) yesterday said that it would seek approval from the US government to continue supplying memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its third-largest client, as Washington is to step up curbs on the Chinese firm’s access to US technology from next month. If unsuccessful in getting permission, Macronix said that it would stop shipping chips to Huawei from Monday next week. There is only a slim hope of being granted approval before the US presidential elections in November, the company said. “We will comply with all US rules and apply for permission to make the shipments,” Macronix chairman Miin
5G DEMAND: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co benefited by receiving rush orders from Huawei Technologies Co, as Huawei stocks up on chip inventory Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), chip supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday said that revenue last month climbed to a record NT$122.88 billion (US$4.16 billion) thanks to robust demand for advanced chips used in 5G-related applications. Revenue last month increased 15.8 percent year-on-year from NT$106.12 billion and rose 16 percent month-on-month from NT$105.96 billion, TSMC added. The strong monthly revenue could pave the way for quarterly revenue to match the chipmaker’s expectation of a sequential increase of 7.9 to 10.8 percent for a total of US$11.2 billion to US$11.4 billion this quarter. TSMC, which counts Huawei Technologies Co (華為) as its second-biggest
Tesla Inc is planning to ship vehicles made at its Shanghai Gigafactory to other markets in Asia and Europe, people familiar with the matter said, as the company looks to realize its plan to reduce shipping costs and manufacture vehicles closer to customers. China-built Tesla Model 3s intended for delivery outside China would likely start mass production in the fourth quarter of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. They said the markets targeted include Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Europe, where customers currently have to wait for a Tesla to