With COVID-19 cases surging in many parts of the world and more people working from home, the recovery in global oil demand is likely to be slow in the coming months, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said yesterday as it lowered its forecasts.
Oil demand quickly recovered part of the lost ground from April when much of the world was in lockdown to slow the spread of the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness, but the IEA said in its latest monthly report that it expects the recovery in demand “to decelerate markedly in the second half of 2020, with most of the easy gains already achieved.”
“The economic slowdown will take months to reverse completely, while certain sectors such as aviation are unlikely to return to their pre-pandemic levels of consumption even next year,” it said.
More waves of COVID-19 could propel nations to renew restrictions on movement, while the uptake of remote working is dampening demand for fuel, it said.
“Consumption remains about 10.7 million barrels per day [mbd] below 2019 levels due to the effect of virus containment measures on transport demand, the uptake of teleworking and the economic crisis unleashed by the virus,” the IEA said.
“With the on-coming northern hemisphere winter, we will enter uncharted territory regarding the virulence of COVID-19,” it said.
It cut its forecast for average oil demand this year, now expecting it to fall by 8.4mbd or 8.4 percent from last year, to 91.7mbd.
The OPEC oil cartel similarly trimmed its forecasts in its latest report on Monday. It now expects global demand to fall by 9.5mbd to 90.2mbd next year.
Both organizations pointed in particular to weakness in India, where oil demand dropped in July and last month, but the IEA said that oil demand in China has posted year-on-year increases, as the country’s economy returns to growth.
However, China has cut back on oil imports, which were helping support global markets, while OPEC nations and their allies have begun to increase production following temporary additional cuts.
“In last month’s report, we said that the market was in a state of ‘delicate rebalancing.’ One month later, the outlook appears even more fragile,” the IEA said.
China’s top flash memory chipmaker sees no easy way to replace US chipmaking gear, underscoring how a further crackdown on the supply of US technology would devastate the local semiconductor industry. Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (長江存儲) gets more than 80 percent of its equipment from the US and Japan, said Zheng Jiuli (鄭久利), vice president in charge of supply chain management. While some Chinese suppliers have made breakthroughs in areas, including etching and coating, there are not enough local alternatives to replace everything, he added. “Long-term investments in innovation and R&D [research and development] have led to technological advantages” at US and Japanese
SUPPLY UNCERTAINTY: Macronix chairman Miin Wu said that China’s semiconductor industry is in its infancy, making it unlikely China will have its own supply chain by 2025 Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) yesterday said that it would seek approval from the US government to continue supplying memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its third-largest client, as Washington is to step up curbs on the Chinese firm’s access to US technology from next month. If unsuccessful in getting permission, Macronix said that it would stop shipping chips to Huawei from Monday next week. There is only a slim hope of being granted approval before the US presidential elections in November, the company said. “We will comply with all US rules and apply for permission to make the shipments,” Macronix chairman Miin
5G DEMAND: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co benefited by receiving rush orders from Huawei Technologies Co, as Huawei stocks up on chip inventory Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), chip supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday said that revenue last month climbed to a record NT$122.88 billion (US$4.16 billion) thanks to robust demand for advanced chips used in 5G-related applications. Revenue last month increased 15.8 percent year-on-year from NT$106.12 billion and rose 16 percent month-on-month from NT$105.96 billion, TSMC added. The strong monthly revenue could pave the way for quarterly revenue to match the chipmaker’s expectation of a sequential increase of 7.9 to 10.8 percent for a total of US$11.2 billion to US$11.4 billion this quarter. TSMC, which counts Huawei Technologies Co (華為) as its second-biggest
Tesla Inc is planning to ship vehicles made at its Shanghai Gigafactory to other markets in Asia and Europe, people familiar with the matter said, as the company looks to realize its plan to reduce shipping costs and manufacture vehicles closer to customers. China-built Tesla Model 3s intended for delivery outside China would likely start mass production in the fourth quarter of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. They said the markets targeted include Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Europe, where customers currently have to wait for a Tesla to