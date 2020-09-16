Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

Semiconductors boost TAIEX

The TAIEX closed higher yesterday as large-cap semiconductor shares attracted buying sparked by an overnight rally in semiconductor shares on US markets caused by an acquisition deal. However, turnover remained thin, as market sentiment was hurt by concerns over possible technical resistance ahead of 13,000 points. Many investors were also waiting for comments on the US economy from the US Federal Reserve during a two-day policymaking meeting that was due to start later in the day, dealers said. The TAIEX ended up 57.83 points, or 0.45 percent, at 12,845.65, on turnover of NT$185.726 billion (US$6.32 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$5.90 billion of shares on the main board, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

CURRENCY

New Taiwan dollar soars

The New Taiwan dollar yesterday rose to its highest level against the US dollar in almost two-and-a-half years in the wake of continued fund inflows, dealers said. The local currency ended up NT$0.106, or 0.36 percent, at NT$29.380 against the US dollar, central bank data showed. The closing level was the highest since April 19, 2018, when the NT dollar ended at NT$29.340 against the greenback. A strong Chinese yuan also encouraged traders to pocket more of other regional currencies, including the NT dollar, dealers said. Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry chairman Alex Ko (柯拔希) urged the central bank to take action to keep the currency weak, or Taiwanese machinery exporters would lose their global competitive edge. The central bank is to hold its quarterly policymaking meeting tomorrow and the market has been awaiting comments on the foreign exchange market from Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍).

SEMICONDUCTORS

Local alliance formed

Local semiconductor equipment suppliers C Sung Manufacturing Ltd (志聖工業), Gallant Precision Machining Co (均豪精密) and Gallant Micro Machining Co (均華精密) yesterday said that they have formed an alliance to provide one-stop shop services and integrated solutions for customers. The alliance has set up its first office in Kaohsiung to cope with growing demand from chip testers and packagers, Gallant Precision said in a joint statement. The alliance also plans to build a new laboratory, or a new platform, to speed up product qualification, the statement said.

BUSINESS

Fewer firms plan bonuses

Fewer companies in Taiwan are willing to pay their employees mid-autumn bonuses this year, because of the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey released yesterday showed. Only 55.5 percent of employers said that they would distribute bonuses, compared with 60.2 percent last year, the online job bank yes123 said, citing its online polls. Among the companies planning to pay bonuses, the average amount would be 5 percent less from last year, at about NT$1,460, because of the adverse economic effects of the pandemic, the job bank said. Of those planning to issue bonuses, 35.9 percent would pay NT$800 to NT$1,200, 22.4 percent would pay NT$500 to NT$800 and 10 percent NT$1,500 to NT$2,000, the poll found. The survey was conducted from Aug. 26 to Tuesday last week and collected 933 valid responses.