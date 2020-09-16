The production value of the local auto industry fell more than 8 percent from a year earlier in the first half of this year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday, citing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Data compiled by the ministry showed that the output of the local auto industry totaled NT$75.9 billion (US$2.58 billion) in the January-to-June period, down 8.5 percent from a year earlier, and 113,000 vehicles were produced, a decline of 8.4 percent from a year earlier.
The pandemic affected global demand, so orders from the Middle East, the major buyer of vehicles made in Taiwan last year, fell in the first half of the year, the ministry said.
Production value at auto parts makers fell 17.5 percent from a year earlier to NT$76.6 billion in the first six months of this year, the ministry said, adding that the fall was largely due to a sharp decline in orders from buyers in the US and Europe.
Exports of Taiwan-made auto parts for the six-month period dropped 17.4 percent, with sales bound for the US, Japan and China — the three largest markets — down 11.0 percent, 23.6 percent and 17.7 percent respectively, it said.
However, the local auto industry reversed four years of declines in production value last year as its exports rose more than 43 percent from a year earlier, offsetting a decline of 2.3 percent in domestic sales.
Exports account for only about 10 percent of the total sales of Taiwan’s auto industry.
Last year, the production value of Taiwan’s auto industry rose 0.2 percent from a year earlier to NT$167.4 billion, while vehicle exports benefited from an increase in orders placed by the Middle East market, which favored a certain passenger vehicle brand, the ministry said, declining to identify the brand.
Taiwan rolled out 255,000 vehicles last year, down 0.3 percent from a year earlier, the ministry said, adding that passenger vehicles made up more than 60 percent of production.
The production value generated by Taiwanese auto parts makers last year fell 3.2 percent from a year earlier to NT$186.1 billion, as domestic vehicle sales fell and international brands adjusted their inventories.
Taiwanese auto parts makers largely depend on exports, with the US accounting for 48.7 percent of total outbound sales last year, ahead of Japan (6.3 percent) and China (3.2 percent), the ministry said.
Meanwhile, vehicle sales in the local market for the first eight months of this year rose 3.3 percent from a year earlier to 289,000 units, with sales of imported vehicles accounting for 145,000 units, it said.
China’s top flash memory chipmaker sees no easy way to replace US chipmaking gear, underscoring how a further crackdown on the supply of US technology would devastate the local semiconductor industry. Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (長江存儲) gets more than 80 percent of its equipment from the US and Japan, said Zheng Jiuli (鄭久利), vice president in charge of supply chain management. While some Chinese suppliers have made breakthroughs in areas, including etching and coating, there are not enough local alternatives to replace everything, he added. “Long-term investments in innovation and R&D [research and development] have led to technological advantages” at US and Japanese
SUPPLY UNCERTAINTY: Macronix chairman Miin Wu said that China’s semiconductor industry is in its infancy, making it unlikely China will have its own supply chain by 2025 Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) yesterday said that it would seek approval from the US government to continue supplying memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its third-largest client, as Washington is to step up curbs on the Chinese firm’s access to US technology from next month. If unsuccessful in getting permission, Macronix said that it would stop shipping chips to Huawei from Monday next week. There is only a slim hope of being granted approval before the US presidential elections in November, the company said. “We will comply with all US rules and apply for permission to make the shipments,” Macronix chairman Miin
5G DEMAND: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co benefited by receiving rush orders from Huawei Technologies Co, as Huawei stocks up on chip inventory Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), chip supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday said that revenue last month climbed to a record NT$122.88 billion (US$4.16 billion) thanks to robust demand for advanced chips used in 5G-related applications. Revenue last month increased 15.8 percent year-on-year from NT$106.12 billion and rose 16 percent month-on-month from NT$105.96 billion, TSMC added. The strong monthly revenue could pave the way for quarterly revenue to match the chipmaker’s expectation of a sequential increase of 7.9 to 10.8 percent for a total of US$11.2 billion to US$11.4 billion this quarter. TSMC, which counts Huawei Technologies Co (華為) as its second-biggest
Tesla Inc is planning to ship vehicles made at its Shanghai Gigafactory to other markets in Asia and Europe, people familiar with the matter said, as the company looks to realize its plan to reduce shipping costs and manufacture vehicles closer to customers. China-built Tesla Model 3s intended for delivery outside China would likely start mass production in the fourth quarter of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. They said the markets targeted include Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Europe, where customers currently have to wait for a Tesla to