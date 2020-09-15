World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Chinese investment dives

Chinese investment in the country almost halved last year, data released yesterday showed, as relations between the two countries deteriorated. Researchers from the Australian National University said that Chinese investment in the country plunged from A$4.8 billion (US$3.5 billion) to A$2.5 billion last year. Peter Drysdale, who led the research, said the A$1.43 billion purchase of infant formula producer Bellamy’s Australia Ltd by China’s Mengniu Dairy Co (中國蒙牛乳業) accounted for more than half of that investment. It was the third consecutive year that Chinese investment in the country dropped.

CHINA

Home prices accelerate

Home-price growth last month accelerated after a brief slowdown the previous month as credit growth rebounded and wider property curbs did little to damp buyer enthusiasm. New home prices in 70 major cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, rose 0.56 percent, compared with a 0.47 percent gain in July, National Bureau of Statistics data released yesterday showed. Values in the secondary market, which is largely free from government intervention, gained 0.34 percent, the fastest in more than a year, while growth in 35 tier-3 cities was the fastest in 11 months.

PHILIPPINES

Central bank ready to help

The central bank is prepared to lend more to the government to help boost state funding to counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Benjamin Diokno said yesterday. The comments come days after President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law a measure providing 165.5 billion pesos (US$3.4 billion) for pandemic relief. The law allows Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas — which already lends some money to the government — to extend additional credit worth as much as 10 percent of the government’s average revenue in the past three years, which Diokno said is equivalent to about 282 billion pesos. Asked if the central bank is prepared to lend more to the government, Diokno said: “Yes of course.”

PHARMACEUTICALS

Gilead to buy Immunomedics

US pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences Inc on Sunday confirmed that it is buying US biotech firm Immunomedics Inc, which makes a breast cancer drug, for US$21 billion. Under the transaction, to be finalized in the fourth quarter of this year, Gilead is to buy Immunomedics at a price of US$88 per share, more than double the current value of US$42.25. The California drug giant plans to fund the transaction with US$15 billion in cash and US$6 billion in new bonds. New Jersey-based Immunomedics makes Trodelvy, an antibody drug approved in April by the US Food and Drug Administration.

FRANCE

Minister defends LVMH move

Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire yesterday backed an intervention by Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian in luxury goods giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE’s plans to back out of a takeover of US jeweler Tiffany & Co. “Mr Le Drian took the decision, which appeared to him to be the right one,” Le Maire told France 2 television, adding that Le Drian was working to protect the country’s interests in his intervention on the deal. Last week, LVMH said its board had received a letter from the foreign ministry asking it to delay the acquisition of Tiffany to beyond Jan. 6 next year, given the threat of additional US tariffs against French products.