AUSTRALIA
Chinese investment dives
Chinese investment in the country almost halved last year, data released yesterday showed, as relations between the two countries deteriorated. Researchers from the Australian National University said that Chinese investment in the country plunged from A$4.8 billion (US$3.5 billion) to A$2.5 billion last year. Peter Drysdale, who led the research, said the A$1.43 billion purchase of infant formula producer Bellamy’s Australia Ltd by China’s Mengniu Dairy Co (中國蒙牛乳業) accounted for more than half of that investment. It was the third consecutive year that Chinese investment in the country dropped.
CHINA
Home prices accelerate
Home-price growth last month accelerated after a brief slowdown the previous month as credit growth rebounded and wider property curbs did little to damp buyer enthusiasm. New home prices in 70 major cities, excluding state-subsidized housing, rose 0.56 percent, compared with a 0.47 percent gain in July, National Bureau of Statistics data released yesterday showed. Values in the secondary market, which is largely free from government intervention, gained 0.34 percent, the fastest in more than a year, while growth in 35 tier-3 cities was the fastest in 11 months.
PHILIPPINES
Central bank ready to help
The central bank is prepared to lend more to the government to help boost state funding to counter the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Benjamin Diokno said yesterday. The comments come days after President Rodrigo Duterte signed into law a measure providing 165.5 billion pesos (US$3.4 billion) for pandemic relief. The law allows Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas — which already lends some money to the government — to extend additional credit worth as much as 10 percent of the government’s average revenue in the past three years, which Diokno said is equivalent to about 282 billion pesos. Asked if the central bank is prepared to lend more to the government, Diokno said: “Yes of course.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
Gilead to buy Immunomedics
US pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences Inc on Sunday confirmed that it is buying US biotech firm Immunomedics Inc, which makes a breast cancer drug, for US$21 billion. Under the transaction, to be finalized in the fourth quarter of this year, Gilead is to buy Immunomedics at a price of US$88 per share, more than double the current value of US$42.25. The California drug giant plans to fund the transaction with US$15 billion in cash and US$6 billion in new bonds. New Jersey-based Immunomedics makes Trodelvy, an antibody drug approved in April by the US Food and Drug Administration.
FRANCE
Minister defends LVMH move
Minister of Finance Bruno Le Maire yesterday backed an intervention by Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian in luxury goods giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE’s plans to back out of a takeover of US jeweler Tiffany & Co. “Mr Le Drian took the decision, which appeared to him to be the right one,” Le Maire told France 2 television, adding that Le Drian was working to protect the country’s interests in his intervention on the deal. Last week, LVMH said its board had received a letter from the foreign ministry asking it to delay the acquisition of Tiffany to beyond Jan. 6 next year, given the threat of additional US tariffs against French products.
China’s top flash memory chipmaker sees no easy way to replace US chipmaking gear, underscoring how a further crackdown on the supply of US technology would devastate the local semiconductor industry. Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (長江存儲) gets more than 80 percent of its equipment from the US and Japan, said Zheng Jiuli (鄭久利), vice president in charge of supply chain management. While some Chinese suppliers have made breakthroughs in areas, including etching and coating, there are not enough local alternatives to replace everything, he added. “Long-term investments in innovation and R&D [research and development] have led to technological advantages” at US and Japanese
SUPPLY UNCERTAINTY: Macronix chairman Miin Wu said that China’s semiconductor industry is in its infancy, making it unlikely China will have its own supply chain by 2025 Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) yesterday said that it would seek approval from the US government to continue supplying memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its third-largest client, as Washington is to step up curbs on the Chinese firm’s access to US technology from next month. If unsuccessful in getting permission, Macronix said that it would stop shipping chips to Huawei from Monday next week. There is only a slim hope of being granted approval before the US presidential elections in November, the company said. “We will comply with all US rules and apply for permission to make the shipments,” Macronix chairman Miin
5G DEMAND: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co benefited by receiving rush orders from Huawei Technologies Co, as Huawei stocks up on chip inventory Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), chip supplier for Apple Inc’s iPhones, yesterday said that revenue last month climbed to a record NT$122.88 billion (US$4.16 billion) thanks to robust demand for advanced chips used in 5G-related applications. Revenue last month increased 15.8 percent year-on-year from NT$106.12 billion and rose 16 percent month-on-month from NT$105.96 billion, TSMC added. The strong monthly revenue could pave the way for quarterly revenue to match the chipmaker’s expectation of a sequential increase of 7.9 to 10.8 percent for a total of US$11.2 billion to US$11.4 billion this quarter. TSMC, which counts Huawei Technologies Co (華為) as its second-biggest
Tesla Inc is planning to ship vehicles made at its Shanghai Gigafactory to other markets in Asia and Europe, people familiar with the matter said, as the company looks to realize its plan to reduce shipping costs and manufacture vehicles closer to customers. China-built Tesla Model 3s intended for delivery outside China would likely start mass production in the fourth quarter of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are private. They said the markets targeted include Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, as well as Europe, where customers currently have to wait for a Tesla to