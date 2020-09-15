The days of handsome gains from betting on Asian equities that are rising strongly may be coming to an end.
Investors should be cautious about such momentum shares, quantitative analysts at Macquarie Group Ltd, Sanford C. Bernstein and Morgan Stanley said.
Their comments follow a climb of more than 70 percent in the MSCI Asia ex-Japan Momentum Index from March’s pandemic lows, a surge that surpassed the rally on the NASDAQ-100.
“There’s definitely a good chance of contagion from the NASDAQ sell-off through to Asian style returns and specifically momentum,” Macquarie Asia-Pacific quantitative strategy head John Conomos said in e-mailed responses to questions yesterday.
A drop of more than 8 percent on the NASDAQ-100 this month sparked fresh questions about whether tech firms would continue to lead the equity market rebound, despite elevated valuations.
Some strategists say that value shares — those trading at low prices relative to earnings or the worth of their underlying businesses — might grab the limelight instead.
Conomos characterized recent moves in Asia as “momentum exhaustion,” rather than a change in market leadership toward value.
NASDAQ-100 futures indicated some respite for the equity gauge at the start of the week, advancing 1.4 percent as of 10am in London yesterday.
MSCI’s momentum gauge features technology and e-commerce shares such as Meituan Dianping (美團點評) and JD.com Inc (京東), which have more than doubled this year.
The MSCI index dropped in six of nine trading sessions through Friday last week.
“Sentiment is definitely turning against momentum,” Sanford C. Bernstein quantitative strategist Rupal Agarwal said.
Those wishing to keep exposure to technology are better off shifting into cheaper names, such as Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc and United Microelectronics Corp (聯電), she said.
“The most vulnerable space within technology is the most expensive names that have gone up more than 100 percent lately,” she said in an interview.
Morgan Stanley recommends investors take profits from Asian shares with high price momentum, and expects the current sell-off to be “a rotation, not a collapse,” quantitative strategists including Gilbert Wong wrote in a note on Thursday last week.
“Price momentum has now surpassed growth as the most crowded factor in MSCI AC Asia ex-Japan,” Citigroup Inc head of Asia quantitative research Chris Ma (馬勤) said in an e-mail interview yesterday.
While crowding does not necessarily lead to poor performance, it does signal higher risk, he said.
