Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





SEMICONDUCTORS

TSMC to issue bonds

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is to issue US$1 billion in unsecured corporate bonds to fund production expansion, it said on Friday. The 40-year bonds have a face value of US$1 million each, with a coupon rate of 2.7 percent, TSMC said in a regulatory filing. Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC Taipei branch and KGI Securities Co (凱基證券) are the underwriters. TSMC’s 100 percent owned subsidiary TSMC Global Ltd is also to issue up to US$3 billion in unsecured bonds, the chipmaker said early last month.

HYPERMARKETS

Carrefour closes branch

French hypermarket chain Carrefour SA has permanently closed its outlet in Nangang District (南港), the company’s first store in Taipei, due to a worse-than-expected operational performance, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福) said on Thursday last week. The 30-year-old branch’s inability to meet operational targets forced the company to close it permanently and transfer personnel to other outlets, it said. After closing its Nangang store, Carrefour is left with seven locations in Taipei.

COMMODITIES

Gold favored for hedging

Investors are expected to continue favoring gold to hedge against geopolitical risk and financial market uncertainty, despite recent price drops in the metal, Fubon Securities Co (富邦證券) said last week. US-China trade tensions, the US presidential elections and low interest rates are to support appetite for gold, it said. As gold prices tend to have an inverse correlation to the US dollar, they are likely to rebound as the greenback is predicted to continue to weaken amid rising COVID-19 infections in the US, it said.