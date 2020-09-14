Nvidia nears deal to buy Softbank’s Arm: sources

Bloomberg





Nvidia Corp is nearing a deal to acquire Softbank Group Corp’s chipmaker Arm Ltd, people familiar with the matter said, an acquisition that would extend its reach into mobile devices.

A transaction could be announced as soon as next week, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the details are not public.

The companies have been discussing a deal that would value Arm at about US$40 billion in cash and stock, two of the people said.

The logo of Nvidia Corp is pictured at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 11, 2015. Photo: Reuters

No deal has yet been reached and talks might still fall apart, they said.

Bloomberg News on July 31 reported that Nvidia was in advanced talks to buy Arm and was the only suitor for the Cambridge, England-based company.

The Wall Street Journal on Saturday reported that a deal worth more than US$40 billion could be sealed early this week.

Representatives for Nvidia and Softbank declined to comment.

A deal for Arm could be the largest-ever in the semiconductor industry, which has been consolidating in the past few years, as companies seek to diversify and add scale.

Still, any agreement is likely to attract fierce regulatory scrutiny, and potential complaints from rivals of Arm, such as Samsung Electronics Co, Apple Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Broadcom Inc, Intel Corp and Huawei Technologies Co (華為), which license its designs or code for their own products.

Although Arm has carved out a successful niche for itself by being independent, an acquisition by Nvidia, also a licensee, would be a challenge to that neutrality.

Softbank’s purchase went ahead largely uncontested, because the Japanese company was not a competitor to any of Arm’s customers.