Notebook shipments likely to grow 4%

MOMENTUM: After global notebook shipments rose 73.49% in the second quarter, TrendForce estimated that shipments for this year would reach 187.63 million units

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Global notebook computer shipments are forecast to grow 4 percent quarterly to 55 million units this quarter, as telecommuting and distance learning demand remains strong, boosting sales of educational, consumer and gaming laptops, Taipei-based market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said.

Shipments are expected to continue to grow as the tight supply of components has been somewhat alleviated, TrendForce said in a report on Thursday.

The forecast came as global shipments of notebooks increased 73.49 percent sequentially in the second quarter to 53.05 million units.

Notebook brands retain a positive outlook regarding their shipments for this quarter, and are still optimistic about their shipments for next quarter, although market demand in the fourth quarter might fall short of the two previous quarters, the report said.

“Owing to momentum from the burgeoning stay-at-home economy brought about by the [COVID-19] pandemic, notebook demand throughout the second quarter-fourth quarter period has exceeded TrendForce’s prior forecasts,” TrendForce analyst Ray Wang (王興仁) said in the report.

“Total notebook shipments for 2020 are projected to reach 187.63 million units, a 14.4 percent increase year-on-year and the highest figure since the notebook computer market hit rock bottom in 2012,” he said.

Of all product categories within the notebook market, Chromebooks are expected to see the largest year-on-year increase in shipments this year, up 42.4 percent to 24.3 million units, TrendForce said.

With regards to notebook shipments, HP Inc is expected to remain in the lead this quarter with a 0.8 percent sequential increase to 14.6 million units, the report said.

Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) would rank second after shipping 11.82 million units, up 28.5 percent from the previous quarter, while Dell Inc would be third with shipments of 8.2 million units, down 14 percent quarter-on-quarter due to a high comparison base, the report said.

Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) would remain in fourth position, with shipments likely surging 24 percent to 4.96 million units, while Acer Inc (宏碁) would rank fifth, with shipments expected to rise 21 percent to 4.27 million units, it said.

“In spite of the growing market demand for notebook computers, Asustek’s and Acer’s shipment performances are still contingent on the steady supply of upstream components such as panels, as well as on the ability of original design manufacturers to meet the two manufacturers’ demand,” Wang said.

Asustek and Acer last week reported better-than-expected sales for last month, with Asustek’s sales rising 16.42 percent monthly and 41.11 percent annually, while Acer’s sales increased 17.35 percent monthly and 34.94 percent annually.

“Given still-strong work-from-home demand in the third quarter, with Chromebook order visibility extending to early 2021, we expect third-quarter sales growth of 14 percent quarter-on-quarter, or even up to 20 percent” for Taiwanese notebook brands, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) analyst Calvin Wei (魏建發) said in a note on Friday.