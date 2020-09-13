Euro gains as ECB gives no signal of stemming it

Reuters





The euro on Friday rose for a third straight session against the US dollar, with investors encouraged to push it higher after the European Central Bank (ECB) showed no sign of stemming the single currency’s appreciation.

At a press conference on Thursday, ECB President Christine Lagarde said that the bank is not targeting exchange rates.

She also struck a less dovish tone on the euro zone economy, as the ECB lifted its growth forecast for this year.

After Lagarde’s briefing, sources said that policymakers had agreed to look through the euro’s rise, judging it was broadly in line with economic fundamentals.

However, on Friday ECB policymakers, including chief economist Philip Lane, warned against complacency over low inflation and highlighted risks from a strong euro, nuancing the bank’s benign message from a day earlier.

Since around mid-June, the euro has risen more than 6 percent versus the US dollar.

“There is a feeling here that it’s okay for the euro to be around US$1.1750 to US$1.1850. If it hits US$1.1950, it probably starts swinging down,” said Juan Perez, a currency trader at Tempus Inc in Washington.

“Overall, ECB policymakers seem to be saying that let’s not overreact about the euro exchange rate,” he added.

In afternoon trading, the euro rose 0.2 percent to US$1.1831, but posted a second straight week of losses.

The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against other major currencies, was flat to slightly lower at 93.320, but marked a second week of gains.

The New Taiwan dollar rose against the US dollar on Friday, gaining NT$0.013 to close at NT$29.506. It dropped 0.5 percent from NT$29.357 a week earlier.

Turnover totaled US$586 million during trading session.

The greenback opened at the day’s high of NT$29.520, and moved to a low of NT$29.255 before rebounding.

The US dollar was little changed against the yen at ￥106.10.

Friday’s data showing a rise in US consumer prices last month had little impact on the US dollar. The US consumer price index rose 0.4 percent last month, after gains of 0.6 percent in June and July.

Overall, some analysts believe the dollar has scope for further gains as a safe haven amid still heightened uncertainty related to the COVID vaccine and the global recovery from the virus-induced downturn.

“We are concerned that the consensus may be too optimistic on the global economy; too optimistic on a vaccine; too pessimistic on the COVID-19 situation in the US compared with that in Europe; and complacent on the US elections,” BofA Securities said in a research note.

Elsewhere, the pound slipped 0.1 percent against the US dollar to US$1.2794.

As the Brexit saga intensifies, the sterling posted its worst weekly performance versus the US dollar since mid-March when forex markets were going through a coronavirus-induced turmoil.

Additional reporting by staff writer, with CNA