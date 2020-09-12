World Business Quick Take

Agencies





MINING

Rio Tinto CEO to depart

Rio Tinto Ltd parted ways with its chief executive and two deputies on Friday, bowing to a shareholder outcry over the destruction of two significant Aboriginal rockshelters and what was seen as the miner’s inadequate initial response. The departures are the highest-profile examples yet of the increasing muscle of institutional investors to hold companies accountable for actions that fall short in areas such as human rights and community standards. They also come amid heightened sensitivity in Australia to its treatment of Aboriginals. Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques, who has led the company since 2016, is to step down by March 31 next year.

JAPAN

Suga to not raise sales tax

Yoshihide Suga, the front-runner to become the next Japanese prime minister, appeared to backtrack from earlier comments about the country’s sales tax and align himself with outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, saying there is no need for another hike in the next decade. “Abe once said the sales tax does not need to be raised for about 10 years. My thinking is the same,” he told reporters yesterday in Tokyo. Suga said on a TV show on Thursday evening that increases in the tax might become inevitable given the country’s aging population. Abe, Suga’s longtime boss, raised the tax in 2014 and again in October last year to 10 percent. The latest hike turned out to be ill-timed. The economy has shrunk in every quarter since, hit first by a slide in consumer spending, bad storms and trade friction, and then by the COVID-19 pandemic.

AVIATION

Asiana Airlines sale falters

Kumho Industrial Co Ltd yesterday said that its plan to sell Asiana Airlines Inc, South Korea’s second-largest carrier, to Hyundai Development Co had fallen apart. The South Korean government would inject 2.4 trillion won (US$2.022 billion) into Asiana, state-run Korea Development Bank said. Hyundai and brokerage Mirae Asset Daewoo agreed in December last year to purchase control of Asiana for about 2.5 trillion won. The deal’s collapse came after Hyundai called for renegotiations, as debt surged at Asiana Airlines which is grappling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic hitting travel demand. “Hyundai Development Co... failed to make a decision until the final deadline,” Kumho said in a statement. Asiana, which competes with bigger Korean Air Lines Co, had a total debt of 12.8 trillion won at the end of June, up more than 33 percent from a year earlier, according to its regulatory filing.

STOCK MARKETS

Lender bids for stock broker

State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA (CDP) is making a joint bid with France’s Euronext NV for exchange operator Borsa Italiana SpA, CDP yesterday said in a statement. The offer is set to value the business, owned by London Stock Exchange Group Plc, at as much as 4 billion euros (US$4.745 billion), people familiar with the matter said. CDP would get about 8 percent of Euronext in the deal, they said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Rival operator Deutsche Boerse AG is planning to make its own offer for Borsa Italiana, the people said. SIX Group AG, owner of the Swiss stock exchange, has also considered a bid, according to one of the people. Euronext said in a separate statement that it is in discussions with CDP to submit an offer “for the acquisition of the business and key operational assets of Borsa Italiana.”