MINING
Rio Tinto CEO to depart
Rio Tinto Ltd parted ways with its chief executive and two deputies on Friday, bowing to a shareholder outcry over the destruction of two significant Aboriginal rockshelters and what was seen as the miner’s inadequate initial response. The departures are the highest-profile examples yet of the increasing muscle of institutional investors to hold companies accountable for actions that fall short in areas such as human rights and community standards. They also come amid heightened sensitivity in Australia to its treatment of Aboriginals. Rio Tinto chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques, who has led the company since 2016, is to step down by March 31 next year.
JAPAN
Suga to not raise sales tax
Yoshihide Suga, the front-runner to become the next Japanese prime minister, appeared to backtrack from earlier comments about the country’s sales tax and align himself with outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, saying there is no need for another hike in the next decade. “Abe once said the sales tax does not need to be raised for about 10 years. My thinking is the same,” he told reporters yesterday in Tokyo. Suga said on a TV show on Thursday evening that increases in the tax might become inevitable given the country’s aging population. Abe, Suga’s longtime boss, raised the tax in 2014 and again in October last year to 10 percent. The latest hike turned out to be ill-timed. The economy has shrunk in every quarter since, hit first by a slide in consumer spending, bad storms and trade friction, and then by the COVID-19 pandemic.
AVIATION
Asiana Airlines sale falters
Kumho Industrial Co Ltd yesterday said that its plan to sell Asiana Airlines Inc, South Korea’s second-largest carrier, to Hyundai Development Co had fallen apart. The South Korean government would inject 2.4 trillion won (US$2.022 billion) into Asiana, state-run Korea Development Bank said. Hyundai and brokerage Mirae Asset Daewoo agreed in December last year to purchase control of Asiana for about 2.5 trillion won. The deal’s collapse came after Hyundai called for renegotiations, as debt surged at Asiana Airlines which is grappling with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic hitting travel demand. “Hyundai Development Co... failed to make a decision until the final deadline,” Kumho said in a statement. Asiana, which competes with bigger Korean Air Lines Co, had a total debt of 12.8 trillion won at the end of June, up more than 33 percent from a year earlier, according to its regulatory filing.
STOCK MARKETS
Lender bids for stock broker
State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti SpA (CDP) is making a joint bid with France’s Euronext NV for exchange operator Borsa Italiana SpA, CDP yesterday said in a statement. The offer is set to value the business, owned by London Stock Exchange Group Plc, at as much as 4 billion euros (US$4.745 billion), people familiar with the matter said. CDP would get about 8 percent of Euronext in the deal, they said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Rival operator Deutsche Boerse AG is planning to make its own offer for Borsa Italiana, the people said. SIX Group AG, owner of the Swiss stock exchange, has also considered a bid, according to one of the people. Euronext said in a separate statement that it is in discussions with CDP to submit an offer “for the acquisition of the business and key operational assets of Borsa Italiana.”
US-CHINA TENSIONS: Novatek is another likely beneficiary, as a US ban would make it difficult for the Chinese firm to tap into the driver IC market United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday saw its share price soar to close at a two-week high on reports that Washington is looking to ban Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) amid an escalating US-China trade dispute. UMC shares jumped 9.79 percent to NT$23.55, after Reuters on Friday last week reported that the US Ministry of Defense has proposed working with other agencies to determine whether to place SMIC on a trade blacklist because of its relationship with the Chinese military. US firms would require a license before shipping to SMIC if US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed export restrictions on
China’s top flash memory chipmaker sees no easy way to replace US chipmaking gear, underscoring how a further crackdown on the supply of US technology would devastate the local semiconductor industry. Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (長江存儲) gets more than 80 percent of its equipment from the US and Japan, said Zheng Jiuli (鄭久利), vice president in charge of supply chain management. While some Chinese suppliers have made breakthroughs in areas, including etching and coating, there are not enough local alternatives to replace everything, he added. “Long-term investments in innovation and R&D [research and development] have led to technological advantages” at US and Japanese
SUPPLY UNCERTAINTY: Macronix chairman Miin Wu said that China’s semiconductor industry is in its infancy, making it unlikely China will have its own supply chain by 2025 Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) yesterday said that it would seek approval from the US government to continue supplying memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its third-largest client, as Washington is to step up curbs on the Chinese firm’s access to US technology from next month. If unsuccessful in getting permission, Macronix said that it would stop shipping chips to Huawei from Monday next week. There is only a slim hope of being granted approval before the US presidential elections in November, the company said. “We will comply with all US rules and apply for permission to make the shipments,” Macronix chairman Miin
ELECTRONICS Wiwynn shares slump Shares of cloud-computing equipment supplier Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技) yesterday plunged by 9.88 percent to NT$684 in Taipei trading, compared with the TAIEX’s 0.29 percent retreat, after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has seized some of Wiwynn’s server orders from Microsoft Corp. Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Wistron Corp (緯創), denied the report and said that it would not comment on an individual customer’s business, adding that all of its orders and operations remain normal. ELECTRONICS Unimicron reports blaze Printed circuit board manufacturer Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) yesterday said that a fire had occurred at