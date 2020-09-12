German truckmaker plans layoffs in restructuring bid

Bloomberg





Volkswagen AG’s truckmaking unit MAN plans to cut as much as a quarter of its workforce and potentially close three factories in a restructuring plan to improve earnings and finance investment in new vehicles.

Two factories in Germany and one in Austria are “up for discussion,” the Munich-based unit said yesterday in a statement. The restructuring, which could eliminate as many as 9,500 jobs, is expected to bolster the firm’s operating result by 1.8 billion euros (US$2.135 billion).

The German automotive sector has been rocked heavy job cuts as the COVID-19 pandemic sapped demand for vehicles when companies were already strapped with spending to develop cleaner vehicles.

Carmakers including Daimler AG, and suppliers such as Schaeffler AG and Continental AG are planning to cut thousands of jobs.

MAN is part of Traton SE, Volkswagen’s listed truckmaking division, which was formed to compete with global rivals like Daimler and Volvo AB.

Traton on Thursday boosted its bid for Navistar International Corp, offering to buy the rest of the US manufacturer for US$3.6 billion.

Traton shares fell as much as 1.3 percent in Frankfurt trading, while Volkswagen shares were up 0.2 percent.

Raising MAN’s profit margin is key to finance investments in technologies like electric trucks.

The division, which generates the bulk of its sales in Europe, has lagged behind sister brand Scania in terms of profitability for years.

Commercial vehicle sales in Europe were down 35 percent in the first six months, according to European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association DATA.

The aim of the restructuring is to raise MAN’s operating return on sales to 8 percent by 2023, the company said.

Some 55 percent of its staff are located in Germany, with the remainder abroad.

Traton, which had its initial public offering last year, in July is in transition after the surprise departure of the company’s former CEO Andreas Renschler. He was replaced by Matthias Gruendler, the former chief financial officer of the truck unit.