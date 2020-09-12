Volkswagen AG’s truckmaking unit MAN plans to cut as much as a quarter of its workforce and potentially close three factories in a restructuring plan to improve earnings and finance investment in new vehicles.
Two factories in Germany and one in Austria are “up for discussion,” the Munich-based unit said yesterday in a statement. The restructuring, which could eliminate as many as 9,500 jobs, is expected to bolster the firm’s operating result by 1.8 billion euros (US$2.135 billion).
The German automotive sector has been rocked heavy job cuts as the COVID-19 pandemic sapped demand for vehicles when companies were already strapped with spending to develop cleaner vehicles.
Carmakers including Daimler AG, and suppliers such as Schaeffler AG and Continental AG are planning to cut thousands of jobs.
MAN is part of Traton SE, Volkswagen’s listed truckmaking division, which was formed to compete with global rivals like Daimler and Volvo AB.
Traton on Thursday boosted its bid for Navistar International Corp, offering to buy the rest of the US manufacturer for US$3.6 billion.
Traton shares fell as much as 1.3 percent in Frankfurt trading, while Volkswagen shares were up 0.2 percent.
Raising MAN’s profit margin is key to finance investments in technologies like electric trucks.
The division, which generates the bulk of its sales in Europe, has lagged behind sister brand Scania in terms of profitability for years.
Commercial vehicle sales in Europe were down 35 percent in the first six months, according to European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association DATA.
The aim of the restructuring is to raise MAN’s operating return on sales to 8 percent by 2023, the company said.
Some 55 percent of its staff are located in Germany, with the remainder abroad.
Traton, which had its initial public offering last year, in July is in transition after the surprise departure of the company’s former CEO Andreas Renschler. He was replaced by Matthias Gruendler, the former chief financial officer of the truck unit.
US-CHINA TENSIONS: Novatek is another likely beneficiary, as a US ban would make it difficult for the Chinese firm to tap into the driver IC market United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday saw its share price soar to close at a two-week high on reports that Washington is looking to ban Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯) amid an escalating US-China trade dispute. UMC shares jumped 9.79 percent to NT$23.55, after Reuters on Friday last week reported that the US Ministry of Defense has proposed working with other agencies to determine whether to place SMIC on a trade blacklist because of its relationship with the Chinese military. US firms would require a license before shipping to SMIC if US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed export restrictions on
China’s top flash memory chipmaker sees no easy way to replace US chipmaking gear, underscoring how a further crackdown on the supply of US technology would devastate the local semiconductor industry. Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (長江存儲) gets more than 80 percent of its equipment from the US and Japan, said Zheng Jiuli (鄭久利), vice president in charge of supply chain management. While some Chinese suppliers have made breakthroughs in areas, including etching and coating, there are not enough local alternatives to replace everything, he added. “Long-term investments in innovation and R&D [research and development] have led to technological advantages” at US and Japanese
SUPPLY UNCERTAINTY: Macronix chairman Miin Wu said that China’s semiconductor industry is in its infancy, making it unlikely China will have its own supply chain by 2025 Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) yesterday said that it would seek approval from the US government to continue supplying memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為), its third-largest client, as Washington is to step up curbs on the Chinese firm’s access to US technology from next month. If unsuccessful in getting permission, Macronix said that it would stop shipping chips to Huawei from Monday next week. There is only a slim hope of being granted approval before the US presidential elections in November, the company said. “We will comply with all US rules and apply for permission to make the shipments,” Macronix chairman Miin
ELECTRONICS Wiwynn shares slump Shares of cloud-computing equipment supplier Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技) yesterday plunged by 9.88 percent to NT$684 in Taipei trading, compared with the TAIEX’s 0.29 percent retreat, after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has seized some of Wiwynn’s server orders from Microsoft Corp. Wiwynn, a subsidiary of Wistron Corp (緯創), denied the report and said that it would not comment on an individual customer’s business, adding that all of its orders and operations remain normal. ELECTRONICS Unimicron reports blaze Printed circuit board manufacturer Unimicron Technology Corp (欣興電子) yesterday said that a fire had occurred at