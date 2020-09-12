No rates cut needed amid economic recovery: ANZ

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The central bank is likely to keep its rediscount rate unchanged at a record low of 1.25 percent at its board meeting on Thursday next week, as the nation’s economy is improving, making more rate cuts unnecessary, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said in a report yesterday.

Taiwan’s economy bottomed out with a 0.58 percent decline in the second quarter, ANZ said, adding that the strong performance of the technology sector is a good sign for the nation’s economy and should support export demand.

“This alleviates the need for further monetary policy support in the near term,” ANZ economist Bansi Madhavani said.

A combination of sufficient liquidity, special financing schemes for small and medium enterprises, and a reduced-term structure for rates following the rate cut in March has helped the central bank maintain financial stability, the economist said.

The robust performance of the tech sector has accelerated Taiwan’s recovery, thanks to local firms’ leadership in technology development, ANZ said.

The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to 52.2 last month, a two-year high, while exports increased 8.3 percent from a year earlier, government data showed.

External demand is expected to remain strong, aided by the peak sales season for consumer electronics next quarter and the launch of 5G phones by global technology brands, ANZ said.

Nevertheless, US-China tech tensions and US sanctions against Huawei Technologies Co (華為) would have repercussions on Asia’s tech ecosystem and could generate short-term pain for some Taiwanese companies, ANZ said.

In addition to a rate cut, the central bank provided banks and financial institutions with NT$200 billion (US$6.78 billion) in financing support to assist struggling small and medium enterprises, which reduced interest owed and alleviated strain on the local financial system, it said.

“We believe the central bank is unlikely to lower the policy rate at its next meeting” in light of the adequate liquidity and low rates, Madhavani said.